Трансформеры: Последний рыцарь Трансформеры: Последний рыцарь
Transformers: The Last Knight Трансформеры: Последний рыцарь 2017 / США
7.3 Оцените
99 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.2
Музыка из фильма «Трансформеры: Последний рыцарь» (2017)

Transformers: The Last Knight (Music from the Motion Picture)
Transformers: The Last Knight (Music from the Motion Picture) 34 композиции. Стив Яблонски
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Sacrifice Стив Яблонски 6:47
2 The Coming of Cybertron Стив Яблонски 4:59
3 Merlin's Staff Стив Яблонски 5:49
4 No-Go Zone Стив Яблонски 3:29
5 Stay and Fight Стив Яблонски 6:26
6 Code Red Стив Яблонски 2:13
7 Izzy Стив Яблонски 4:00
8 Purity of Heart Стив Яблонски 3:34
9 Megatron Negotiation Стив Яблонски 3:38
10 Today We Hunt Стив Яблонски 1:47
11 Running out of Tomorrows Стив Яблонски 1:21
12 Drone Chase Стив Яблонски 5:08
13 You Have Been Chosen Стив Яблонски 2:18
14 Seglass Ni Tonday Стив Яблонски 6:27
15 Quintessa Стив Яблонски 6:37
16 Vivian Стив Яблонски 3:53
17 Abduction Стив Яблонски 3:05
18 History of Transformers Стив Яблонски 4:24
19 Cogman Sings Стив Яблонски 2:10
20 Vivian Follows Merlin Стив Яблонски 6:41
21 The Greatest Mission of All Стив Яблонски 2:19
22 Dive Стив Яблонски 3:16
23 Two Moons Стив Яблонски 2:03
24 Merlin's Tomb Стив Яблонски 3:18
25 Claim the Staff Стив Яблонски 3:37
26 Prime Versus Bee Стив Яблонски 2:46
27 Your Voice Стив Яблонски 4:34
28 I Had My Moment Стив Яблонски 2:29
29 Ospreys Стив Яблонски 1:49
30 Battlefield Стив Яблонски 3:44
31 Did You Forget Who I Am Стив Яблонски 1:57
32 We Have to Go Стив Яблонски 5:49
33 Calling All Autobots Стив Яблонски 2:55
34 Sir Edmund Burton Стив Яблонски 4:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Трансформеры: Последний рыцарь» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Трансформеры: Последний рыцарь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
