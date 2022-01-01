|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Sacrifice
|Стив Яблонски
|6:47
|2
|The Coming of Cybertron
|Стив Яблонски
|4:59
|3
|Merlin's Staff
|Стив Яблонски
|5:49
|4
|No-Go Zone
|Стив Яблонски
|3:29
|5
|Stay and Fight
|Стив Яблонски
|6:26
|6
|Code Red
|Стив Яблонски
|2:13
|7
|Izzy
|Стив Яблонски
|4:00
|8
|Purity of Heart
|Стив Яблонски
|3:34
|9
|Megatron Negotiation
|Стив Яблонски
|3:38
|10
|Today We Hunt
|Стив Яблонски
|1:47
|11
|Running out of Tomorrows
|Стив Яблонски
|1:21
|12
|Drone Chase
|Стив Яблонски
|5:08
|13
|You Have Been Chosen
|Стив Яблонски
|2:18
|14
|Seglass Ni Tonday
|Стив Яблонски
|6:27
|15
|Quintessa
|Стив Яблонски
|6:37
|16
|Vivian
|Стив Яблонски
|3:53
|17
|Abduction
|Стив Яблонски
|3:05
|18
|History of Transformers
|Стив Яблонски
|4:24
|19
|Cogman Sings
|Стив Яблонски
|2:10
|20
|Vivian Follows Merlin
|Стив Яблонски
|6:41
|21
|The Greatest Mission of All
|Стив Яблонски
|2:19
|22
|Dive
|Стив Яблонски
|3:16
|23
|Two Moons
|Стив Яблонски
|2:03
|24
|Merlin's Tomb
|Стив Яблонски
|3:18
|25
|Claim the Staff
|Стив Яблонски
|3:37
|26
|Prime Versus Bee
|Стив Яблонски
|2:46
|27
|Your Voice
|Стив Яблонски
|4:34
|28
|I Had My Moment
|Стив Яблонски
|2:29
|29
|Ospreys
|Стив Яблонски
|1:49
|30
|Battlefield
|Стив Яблонски
|3:44
|31
|Did You Forget Who I Am
|Стив Яблонски
|1:57
|32
|We Have to Go
|Стив Яблонски
|5:49
|33
|Calling All Autobots
|Стив Яблонски
|2:55
|34
|Sir Edmund Burton
|Стив Яблонски
|4:10