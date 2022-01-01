|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Race Opening Titles
|Rachel Portman
|2:35
|2
|Three World Records
|Rachel Portman
|1:25
|3
|The Men's Broad Jump Final
|Rachel Portman
|2:20
|4
|On the Bus to USC
|Rachel Portman
|1:26
|5
|U.S. Olympic Vote
|Rachel Portman
|2:48
|6
|Training
|Rachel Portman
|1:28
|7
|A Business Proposal
|Rachel Portman
|1:33
|8
|Avery Visits Berlin
|Rachel Portman
|1:56
|9
|Hope You Don't Go
|Rachel Portman
|4:32
|10
|The 200m Final
|Rachel Portman
|3:01
|11
|I Came Here to Run
|Rachel Portman
|2:42
|12
|Fresh Blood
|Rachel Portman
|0:49
|13
|Arrival at the Games
|Rachel Portman
|2:40
|14
|Meeting with Goebbels
|Rachel Portman
|1:39
|15
|Meters Are Longer Than Yards
|Rachel Portman
|1:39
|16
|The Olympic Stadium
|Rachel Portman
|4:14
|17
|It's Not Your Race
|Rachel Portman
|2:33
|18
|The Final Event
|Rachel Portman
|2:10
|19
|Those Are the Rules
|Rachel Portman
|2:04
|20
|Waiting for Ruth
|Rachel Portman
|1:25
|21
|Please Take Your Last Jump
|Rachel Portman
|2:24
|22
|You Made History
|Rachel Portman
|1:53
|23
|Let the Games Begin
|Aloe Blacc
|3:42