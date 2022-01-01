|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Amsterdam
|Guster
|3:37
|2
|What Can I Do?
|The Rosebuds
|2:07
|3
|Black Betty
|Mick Jaroszyk, Burn This Song / Lead Belly
|2:37
|4
|Don't Ever Let Me Go
|Marcelo Zarvos
|3:13
|5
|The Secret to Life
|Marcelo Zarvos
|2:39
|6
|Modern Drift
|Efterklang
|4:55
|7
|Terrible Love
|The National / Matt Berninger
|4:19
|8
|The Stars and the Moon
|Marcelo Zarvos
|2:31
|9
|Come Bother Me
|Marcelo Zarvos
|3:36
|10
|Teenage
|Veronica Falls
|2:53
|11
|Tomorrow
|James
|3:44
|12
|The Finale
|Evan Goldman
|2:08
|13
|Daylight
|Natalia Safran / Mick Jaroszyk
|6:31
|14
|I Remember Everything
|Marcelo Zarvos
|5:05
|15
|The Windchimes
|Marcelo Zarvos
|4:52