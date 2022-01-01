Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Выбор» (2016)

Вся информация о фильме
The Choice (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Choice (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Guster, The Rosebuds, Mick Jaroszyk, Burn This Song, Marcelo Zarvos, Efterklang, The National, Veronica Falls, James, Evan Goldman, Natalia Safran
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Amsterdam Guster 3:37
2 What Can I Do? The Rosebuds 2:07
3 Black Betty Mick Jaroszyk, Burn This Song / Lead Belly 2:37
4 Don't Ever Let Me Go Marcelo Zarvos 3:13
5 The Secret to Life Marcelo Zarvos 2:39
6 Modern Drift Efterklang 4:55
7 Terrible Love The National / Matt Berninger 4:19
8 The Stars and the Moon Marcelo Zarvos 2:31
9 Come Bother Me Marcelo Zarvos 3:36
10 Teenage Veronica Falls 2:53
11 Tomorrow James 3:44
12 The Finale Evan Goldman 2:08
13 Daylight Natalia Safran / Mick Jaroszyk 6:31
14 I Remember Everything Marcelo Zarvos 5:05
15 The Windchimes Marcelo Zarvos 4:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Выбор» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Выбор» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
