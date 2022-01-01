|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|the Other side
|Joseph Bishara
|1:04
|2
|going to be fine
|Joseph Bishara
|1:22
|3
|left underwater
|Joseph Bishara
|3:36
|4
|back not lost
|Joseph Bishara
|1:15
|5
|watch the exhumed
|Joseph Bishara
|2:50
|6
|to the last stop
|Joseph Bishara
|3:58
|7
|Dead forest temple
|Joseph Bishara
|1:52
|8
|call through the Door
|Joseph Bishara
|2:47
|9
|Door Opened
|Joseph Bishara
|2:44
|10
|Aghori guardian
|Joseph Bishara
|0:54
|11
|where did You come from
|Joseph Bishara
|1:16
|12
|he’s come back
|Joseph Bishara
|1:43
|13
|Dying all around
|Joseph Bishara
|2:50
|14
|downed traveler
|Joseph Bishara
|0:58
|15
|visit during storm
|Joseph Bishara
|1:08
|16
|mud crawler
|Joseph Bishara
|2:06
|17
|Deity invoked
|Joseph Bishara
|1:54
|18
|burned tethers
|Joseph Bishara
|2:31
|19
|sent back
|Joseph Bishara
|2:26
|20
|at the Door
|Joseph Bishara
|1:15