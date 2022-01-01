Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
LBJ ЛБД 2016 / США
Музыка из фильма «ЛБД» (2016)

LBJ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
LBJ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Марк Шэймен
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Марк Шэймен 2:57
2 Motorcade Leaves Марк Шэймен 0:40
3 Bird, Get Me a Drink Марк Шэймен 1:17
4 Do You Want This? Марк Шэймен 1:41
5 Nomination Announcement Марк Шэймен 0:57
6 Kennedy on the Phone Марк Шэймен 1:26
7 Thank You Bobby Марк Шэймен 1:41
8 Through Downtown Dallas Марк Шэймен 0:51
9 Gazing at the White House Марк Шэймен 1:33
10 Assassination Марк Шэймен 1:33
11 Rush to Hospital Марк Шэймен 1:36
12 Kennedy TV Speech Марк Шэймен 0:48
13 It's About '68 / He's Gone Марк Шэймен 4:23
14 Air Force One Марк Шэймен 3:10
15 Swearing In Марк Шэймен 2:51
16 Funeral on TV Марк Шэймен 1:42
17 Dinner and Funeral Марк Шэймен 2:15
18 Ice Cream Марк Шэймен 3:47
19 Size of a Texan's Balls Марк Шэймен 1:45
20 The Oval Office Марк Шэймен 2:34
21 Writing the Speech Марк Шэймен 2:24
22 You're a Racist Марк Шэймен 1:54
23 Time to Go Марк Шэймен 0:53
24 The Speech Марк Шэймен 3:42
25 Let's Get to Work Марк Шэймен 1:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «ЛБД» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «ЛБД» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
