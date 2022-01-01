|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|Марк Шэймен
|2:57
|2
|Motorcade Leaves
|Марк Шэймен
|0:40
|3
|Bird, Get Me a Drink
|Марк Шэймен
|1:17
|4
|Do You Want This?
|Марк Шэймен
|1:41
|5
|Nomination Announcement
|Марк Шэймен
|0:57
|6
|Kennedy on the Phone
|Марк Шэймен
|1:26
|7
|Thank You Bobby
|Марк Шэймен
|1:41
|8
|Through Downtown Dallas
|Марк Шэймен
|0:51
|9
|Gazing at the White House
|Марк Шэймен
|1:33
|10
|Assassination
|Марк Шэймен
|1:33
|11
|Rush to Hospital
|Марк Шэймен
|1:36
|12
|Kennedy TV Speech
|Марк Шэймен
|0:48
|13
|It's About '68 / He's Gone
|Марк Шэймен
|4:23
|14
|Air Force One
|Марк Шэймен
|3:10
|15
|Swearing In
|Марк Шэймен
|2:51
|16
|Funeral on TV
|Марк Шэймен
|1:42
|17
|Dinner and Funeral
|Марк Шэймен
|2:15
|18
|Ice Cream
|Марк Шэймен
|3:47
|19
|Size of a Texan's Balls
|Марк Шэймен
|1:45
|20
|The Oval Office
|Марк Шэймен
|2:34
|21
|Writing the Speech
|Марк Шэймен
|2:24
|22
|You're a Racist
|Марк Шэймен
|1:54
|23
|Time to Go
|Марк Шэймен
|0:53
|24
|The Speech
|Марк Шэймен
|3:42
|25
|Let's Get to Work
|Марк Шэймен
|1:44