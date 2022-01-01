Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Baby Driver Малыш на драйве 2017 / США / Великобритания
7.8 Оцените
68 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Музыка из фильма «Малыш на драйве» (2017)

Baby Driver (Music from the Motion Picture)
Baby Driver (Music from the Motion Picture) 30 композиций. The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Bob & Earl, Jonathan Richman, Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers, Googie Rene, The Beach Boys, Carla Thomas, Kashmere Stage Band, The Dave Brubeck Quartet, The Damned, The Commodores, T. Rex, Beck, Incredible Bongo Band, The Detroit Emeralds, Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated, David McCallum, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Button Down Brass, Sam & Dave, Brenda Holloway, Blur, Focus, Golden Earring, Barry White, Young MC, Queen, Sky Ferreira, Simon & Garfunkel, Kid Koala, Danger Mouse
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Bellbottoms The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion / Explosion 5:18
2 Harlem Shuffle Bob & Earl / Earl Nelson 2:49
3 Egyptian Reggae Jonathan Richman, Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers / Jonathan Richman 2:37
4 Smokey Joe's La La Googie Rene 2:56
5 Let's Go Away For Awhile The Beach Boys / Brian Wilson 2:17
6 B-A-B-Y Carla Thomas / Айзек Хейз 2:54
7 Kashmere Kashmere Stage Band / Conrad Johnson 4:57
8 Unsquare Dance The Dave Brubeck Quartet / Dave Brubeck 2:02
9 Neat Neat Neat The Damned / B. James 2:42
10 Easy The Commodores / Лайонел Ричи 4:14
11 Debora T. Rex / Marc Bolan 3:07
12 Debra Beck / Michael Simpson 5:39
13 Bongolia Incredible Bongo Band / Perry Botkin, Jr. 2:12
14 Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms) The Detroit Emeralds / Abrim Tilmon 3:51
15 Early in the Morning Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated / Народные 2:56
16 The Edge David McCallum / David Axelrod 2:52
17 Nowhere To Run (Single Version) Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Edward Holland Jr. 2:46
18 Tequila Button Down Brass / Danny Flores 3:30
19 When Something Is Wrong With My Baby Sam & Dave / David Porter 3:14
20 Every Little Bit Hurts Brenda Holloway / E. Cobb 2:54
21 Intermission Blur 2:29
22 Hocus Pocus Focus / Jan Akkerman 3:12
23 Radar Love Golden Earring / George Kooymans 3:44
24 Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up Barry White 4:48
25 Know How Young MC / Marvin Young 4:01
26 Brighton Rock Queen / Brian May 5:10
27 Easy (Music From the Motion Picture Baby Driver) Sky Ferreira / Лайонел Ричи 4:28
28 Baby Driver Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 3:16
29 "Was He Slow?" (Music From the Motion Picture Baby Driver) Kid Koala 1:47
30 Chase Me (feat. Run The Jewels & Big Boi) [Music From the Motion Picture Baby Driver] Danger Mouse / Antwan Patton 3:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Малыш на драйве» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Малыш на драйве» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
