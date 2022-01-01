|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Bellbottoms
|The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion / Explosion
|5:18
|2
|Harlem Shuffle
|Bob & Earl / Earl Nelson
|2:49
|3
|Egyptian Reggae
|Jonathan Richman, Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers / Jonathan Richman
|2:37
|4
|Smokey Joe's La La
|Googie Rene
|2:56
|5
|Let's Go Away For Awhile
|The Beach Boys / Brian Wilson
|2:17
|6
|B-A-B-Y
|Carla Thomas / Айзек Хейз
|2:54
|7
|Kashmere
|Kashmere Stage Band / Conrad Johnson
|4:57
|8
|Unsquare Dance
|The Dave Brubeck Quartet / Dave Brubeck
|2:02
|9
|Neat Neat Neat
|The Damned / B. James
|2:42
|10
|Easy
|The Commodores / Лайонел Ричи
|4:14
|11
|Debora
|T. Rex / Marc Bolan
|3:07
|12
|Debra
|Beck / Michael Simpson
|5:39
|13
|Bongolia
|Incredible Bongo Band / Perry Botkin, Jr.
|2:12
|14
|Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms)
|The Detroit Emeralds / Abrim Tilmon
|3:51
|15
|Early in the Morning
|Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated / Народные
|2:56
|16
|The Edge
|David McCallum / David Axelrod
|2:52
|17
|Nowhere To Run (Single Version)
|Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Edward Holland Jr.
|2:46
|18
|Tequila
|Button Down Brass / Danny Flores
|3:30
|19
|When Something Is Wrong With My Baby
|Sam & Dave / David Porter
|3:14
|20
|Every Little Bit Hurts
|Brenda Holloway / E. Cobb
|2:54
|21
|Intermission
|Blur
|2:29
|22
|Hocus Pocus
|Focus / Jan Akkerman
|3:12
|23
|Radar Love
|Golden Earring / George Kooymans
|3:44
|24
|Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up
|Barry White
|4:48
|25
|Know How
|Young MC / Marvin Young
|4:01
|26
|Brighton Rock
|Queen / Brian May
|5:10
|27
|Easy (Music From the Motion Picture Baby Driver)
|Sky Ferreira / Лайонел Ричи
|4:28
|28
|Baby Driver
|Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon
|3:16
|29
|"Was He Slow?" (Music From the Motion Picture Baby Driver)
|Kid Koala
|1:47
|30
|Chase Me (feat. Run The Jewels & Big Boi) [Music From the Motion Picture Baby Driver]
|Danger Mouse / Antwan Patton
|3:44