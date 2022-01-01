|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|What Came Before
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:16
|2
|Selene Is Found
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:15
|3
|Thomas Arrives
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:06
|4
|Marius
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:59
|5
|Clemency
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:38
|6
|Lockdown
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:33
|7
|Nightshade
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:44
|8
|David Rescues Selene
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:46
|9
|The Trek
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:59
|10
|The Nordic Coven
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:40
|11
|All I Want Is Her Blood
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:03
|12
|Valeesah
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:18
|13
|Power
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:30
|14
|She Belongs To the Sacred World
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:37
|15
|Semira Confronts Alexia
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:00
|16
|The True Elder
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:29
|17
|Lycans Attack
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:00
|18
|Sunlight
|Michael Wandmacher, Lisbeth Scott / Michael Wandmacher
|1:22
|19
|I Killed You Once
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:19
|20
|Duels of Destiny
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:39
|21
|Fate
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:48
|22
|End Title Suite
|Michael Wandmacher
|8:40
|23
|Sound of Your Scream
|Brain, Melissa
|4:03