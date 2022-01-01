1 What Came Before Michael Wandmacher 2:16

2 Selene Is Found Michael Wandmacher 3:15

3 Thomas Arrives Michael Wandmacher 3:06

4 Marius Michael Wandmacher 2:59

5 Clemency Michael Wandmacher 1:38

6 Lockdown Michael Wandmacher 2:33

7 Nightshade Michael Wandmacher 1:44

8 David Rescues Selene Michael Wandmacher 2:46

9 The Trek Michael Wandmacher 3:59

10 The Nordic Coven Michael Wandmacher 2:40

11 All I Want Is Her Blood Michael Wandmacher 1:03

12 Valeesah Michael Wandmacher 2:18

13 Power Michael Wandmacher 1:30

14 She Belongs To the Sacred World Michael Wandmacher 1:37

15 Semira Confronts Alexia Michael Wandmacher 2:00

16 The True Elder Michael Wandmacher 2:29

17 Lycans Attack Michael Wandmacher 3:00

18 Sunlight Michael Wandmacher, Lisbeth Scott / Michael Wandmacher 1:22

19 I Killed You Once Michael Wandmacher 1:19

20 Duels of Destiny Michael Wandmacher 2:39

21 Fate Michael Wandmacher 1:48

22 End Title Suite Michael Wandmacher 8:40