Музыка из фильма «Моя супер-бывшая» (2006)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend Моя супер-бывшая 2006 / США
6.4 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.2
Музыка из фильма «Моя супер-бывшая» (2006)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Molly McQueen, Rachel Robinson, Fatboy Slim, The Magic Numbers, Akira the Don, Donavon Frankenreiter, Chad Fischer, Matt Wertz, Teitur, Josh Kelley, Fine Young Cannibals, Tristan Prettyman, Eskimos Of Love
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 No Sleep 2Nite Molly McQueen 2:57
2 Rescue Me Rachel Robinson 3:53
3 The Joker (feat. Bootsy Collins) Fatboy Slim 5:22
4 Love Is a Game The Magic Numbers 4:47
5 O What a Glorious Thing Akira the Don 4:01
6 It Don't Matter Donavon Frankenreiter 3:04
7 Oye Como Va Chad Fischer 0:51
8 Everything's Right Matt Wertz 2:46
9 One & Only Teitur 2:53
10 Lover Come Up Josh Kelley 4:08
11 She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals 3:36
12 Love Love Love Tristan Prettyman 3:25
13 I Got You Eskimos Of Love 3:29
14 No Sleep 2Nite (SXG Ext Summer Mix) Molly McQueen 4:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Моя супер-бывшая» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Моя супер-бывшая» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
