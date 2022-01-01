Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Дом у озера Дом у озера
Киноафиша Фильмы Дом у озера Музыка из фильма «Дом у озера» (2006)
The Lake House Дом у озера 2006 / США
7.8 Оцените
43 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Дом у озера» (2006)

Вся информация о фильме
The Lake House (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Lake House (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Paul McCartney, The Clientele, Nick Drake, Eels, Carole King, Rachel Portman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 This Never Happened Before Paul McCartney 3:27
2 (I Can't Seem To) Make You Mine The Clientele 3:38
3 Time Has Told Me Nick Drake 4:26
4 Ant Farm Eels 2:14
5 It's Too Late Carole King 3:57
6 The Lakehouse Rachel Portman 3:17
7 Pawprints Rachel Portman 1:22
8 Tough Week Rachel Portman 1:09
9 Mailbox Rachel Portman 0:59
10 Sunsets Rachel Portman 5:01
11 Alex's Father Rachel Portman 6:47
12 II Mare Rachel Portman 3:01
13 Tell Me More Rachel Portman 2:24
14 She's Gone Rachel Portman 1:15
15 Wait for Me Rachel Portman 3:03
16 You Waited Rachel Portman 1:38
17 I Waited Rachel Portman 1:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дом у озера» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дом у озера» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Приложение киноафиши