|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|This Never Happened Before
|Paul McCartney
|3:27
|2
|(I Can't Seem To) Make You Mine
|The Clientele
|3:38
|3
|Time Has Told Me
|Nick Drake
|4:26
|4
|Ant Farm
|Eels
|2:14
|5
|It's Too Late
|Carole King
|3:57
|6
|The Lakehouse
|Rachel Portman
|3:17
|7
|Pawprints
|Rachel Portman
|1:22
|8
|Tough Week
|Rachel Portman
|1:09
|9
|Mailbox
|Rachel Portman
|0:59
|10
|Sunsets
|Rachel Portman
|5:01
|11
|Alex's Father
|Rachel Portman
|6:47
|12
|II Mare
|Rachel Portman
|3:01
|13
|Tell Me More
|Rachel Portman
|2:24
|14
|She's Gone
|Rachel Portman
|1:15
|15
|Wait for Me
|Rachel Portman
|3:03
|16
|You Waited
|Rachel Portman
|1:38
|17
|I Waited
|Rachel Portman
|1:42