|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Sharks
|Christophe Jacquelin
|1:48
|2
|Sand Tiger Sharks
|Christophe Jacquelin
|3:27
|3
|Silvertip Sharks
|Christophe Jacquelin
|3:13
|4
|Silvertip Sharks V2
|Christophe Jacquelin
|2:02
|5
|Sardines
|Christophe Jacquelin
|2:14
|6
|Manta Ray (M.K. Theme)
|Christophe Jacquelin
|3:36
|7
|Sawfish
|Christophe Jacquelin
|1:32
|8
|Sea Lions
|Christophe Jacquelin
|2:23
|9
|Great White Sharks
|Christophe Jacquelin
|3:33
|10
|Hammerhead Sharks
|Christophe Jacquelin
|4:06
|11
|Gray Reef Sharks
|Christophe Jacquelin
|4:19
|12
|Dolphins Part 1
|Christophe Jacquelin
|1:57
|13
|Dolphins Part 2
|Christophe Jacquelin
|2:25
|14
|Whale Sharks
|Christophe Jacquelin
|3:49
|15
|Still Be Blue
|Christophe Jacquelin, Djazia Satour, Claudia Phillips / Christophe Jacquelin
|4:23