Акулы 3D
Музыка из фильма «Акулы 3D» (2004)
Sharks 3D Акулы 3D 2004 / Франция / Великобритания
6.2 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Акулы 3D» (2004)

SHARKS - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack IMAX
SHARKS - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack IMAX 15 композиций. Christophe Jacquelin, Christophe Jacquelin, Djazia Satour, Claudia Phillips
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Sharks Christophe Jacquelin 1:48
2 Sand Tiger Sharks Christophe Jacquelin 3:27
3 Silvertip Sharks Christophe Jacquelin 3:13
4 Silvertip Sharks V2 Christophe Jacquelin 2:02
5 Sardines Christophe Jacquelin 2:14
6 Manta Ray (M.K. Theme) Christophe Jacquelin 3:36
7 Sawfish Christophe Jacquelin 1:32
8 Sea Lions Christophe Jacquelin 2:23
9 Great White Sharks Christophe Jacquelin 3:33
10 Hammerhead Sharks Christophe Jacquelin 4:06
11 Gray Reef Sharks Christophe Jacquelin 4:19
12 Dolphins Part 1 Christophe Jacquelin 1:57
13 Dolphins Part 2 Christophe Jacquelin 2:25
14 Whale Sharks Christophe Jacquelin 3:49
15 Still Be Blue Christophe Jacquelin, Djazia Satour, Claudia Phillips / Christophe Jacquelin 4:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Акулы 3D» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Акулы 3D» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
