|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Gloria
|Алекс Хеффес
|3:21
|2
|Surgery
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:43
|3
|Now We Have Learned To Fly
|Алекс Хеффес
|3:03
|4
|Blitzkrieg Bop
|Ramones
|2:14
|5
|The Blue Train
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:10
|6
|1999
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:32
|7
|Movin' On Up
|Primal Scream / Bobby Gillespie
|3:45
|8
|Coffee Time
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:39
|9
|Mrs. Robinson
|The Lemonheads / Paul Simon
|3:44
|10
|Downhill
|Алекс Хеффес
|3:27
|11
|Dissenting Voices
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:37
|12
|Spread Your Love
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
|3:45
|13
|Another Little Piece of History
|Алекс Хеффес
|4:09
|14
|Corruption
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:59
|15
|On the Trail
|Алекс Хеффес
|4:11
|16
|Slander
|Алекс Хеффес
|3:22
|17
|The Comeback
|Алекс Хеффес
|4:35
|18
|The Truth
|Алекс Хеффес
|3:53
|19
|Everybody Knows
|Leonard Cohen / Sharon Robinson
|5:37
|20
|I Just Love To Ride My Bike
|Алекс Хеффес
|3:49
|21
|Building a Legend
|Алекс Хеффес
|3:19