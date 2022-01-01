Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Program Допинг 2015 / Великобритания / Франция
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Допинг» (2015)

The Program (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Program (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Алекс Хеффес, Ramones, Primal Scream, The Lemonheads, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Leonard Cohen
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Gloria Алекс Хеффес 3:21
2 Surgery Алекс Хеффес 2:43
3 Now We Have Learned To Fly Алекс Хеффес 3:03
4 Blitzkrieg Bop Ramones 2:14
5 The Blue Train Алекс Хеффес 2:10
6 1999 Алекс Хеффес 2:32
7 Movin' On Up Primal Scream / Bobby Gillespie 3:45
8 Coffee Time Алекс Хеффес 2:39
9 Mrs. Robinson The Lemonheads / Paul Simon 3:44
10 Downhill Алекс Хеффес 3:27
11 Dissenting Voices Алекс Хеффес 2:37
12 Spread Your Love Black Rebel Motorcycle Club 3:45
13 Another Little Piece of History Алекс Хеффес 4:09
14 Corruption Алекс Хеффес 2:59
15 On the Trail Алекс Хеффес 4:11
16 Slander Алекс Хеффес 3:22
17 The Comeback Алекс Хеффес 4:35
18 The Truth Алекс Хеффес 3:53
19 Everybody Knows Leonard Cohen / Sharon Robinson 5:37
20 I Just Love To Ride My Bike Алекс Хеффес 3:49
21 Building a Legend Алекс Хеффес 3:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Допинг» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Допинг» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
