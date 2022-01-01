1 Gloria Алекс Хеффес 3:21

2 Surgery Алекс Хеффес 2:43

3 Now We Have Learned To Fly Алекс Хеффес 3:03

4 Blitzkrieg Bop Ramones 2:14

5 The Blue Train Алекс Хеффес 2:10

6 1999 Алекс Хеффес 2:32

7 Movin' On Up Primal Scream / Bobby Gillespie 3:45

8 Coffee Time Алекс Хеффес 2:39

9 Mrs. Robinson The Lemonheads / Paul Simon 3:44

10 Downhill Алекс Хеффес 3:27

11 Dissenting Voices Алекс Хеффес 2:37

12 Spread Your Love Black Rebel Motorcycle Club 3:45

13 Another Little Piece of History Алекс Хеффес 4:09

14 Corruption Алекс Хеффес 2:59

15 On the Trail Алекс Хеффес 4:11

16 Slander Алекс Хеффес 3:22

17 The Comeback Алекс Хеффес 4:35

18 The Truth Алекс Хеффес 3:53

19 Everybody Knows Leonard Cohen / Sharon Robinson 5:37

20 I Just Love To Ride My Bike Алекс Хеффес 3:49