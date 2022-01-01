|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Whiter Shade of Pale
|Procol Harum
|4:03
|2
|Shadow of a Memory
|The Silver Stars
|2:58
|3
|It Ain’t Fair, But It’s Fun
|The Fabulous Originals
|4:56
|4
|I’ll Take You There
|The Staple Singers
|4:45
|5
|My Mind Goes High
|M.C. 2
|2:39
|6
|Danny
|Роб Симонсен
|4:10
|7
|Ray
|Роб Симонсен
|1:31
|8
|A Packed Suitcase
|Роб Симонсен
|1:41
|9
|Aren’t You My Friend, Danny
|Роб Симонсен
|1:37
|10
|Cinderella
|Роб Симонсен
|1:44
|11
|Riots Begin
|Роб Симонсен
|3:38
|12
|Unfinished Business
|Роб Симонсен
|2:34