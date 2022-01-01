Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Стоунволл Стоунволл
Stonewall Стоунволл 2015 / США
5.2 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.3
Музыка из фильма «Стоунволл» (2015)

Stonewall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Stonewall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Procol Harum, The Silver Stars, The Fabulous Originals, The Staple Singers, M.C. 2, Роб Симонсен
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Whiter Shade of Pale Procol Harum 4:03
2 Shadow of a Memory The Silver Stars 2:58
3 It Ain’t Fair, But It’s Fun The Fabulous Originals 4:56
4 I’ll Take You There The Staple Singers 4:45
5 My Mind Goes High M.C. 2 2:39
6 Danny Роб Симонсен 4:10
7 Ray Роб Симонсен 1:31
8 A Packed Suitcase Роб Симонсен 1:41
9 Aren’t You My Friend, Danny Роб Симонсен 1:37
10 Cinderella Роб Симонсен 1:44
11 Riots Begin Роб Симонсен 3:38
12 Unfinished Business Роб Симонсен 2:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Стоунволл» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Стоунволл» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
