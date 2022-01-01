|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Dragon Song
|Bonnie "Prince" Billy / Will Oldham
|2:28
|2
|Something Wild (feat. Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness)
|Lindsey Stirling / Taylor Bird
|3:43
|3
|Nobody Knows
|The Lumineers / Andrew Tinker
|3:09
|4
|Something on Your Mind
|St. Vincent / Dino Valenti
|2:59
|5
|So Long, Marianne
|Leonard Cohen
|5:38
|6
|Gina Anne
|Bosque Brown / Mara Lee Miller
|2:41
|7
|An Adventure
|Дэниэл Харт
|3:05
|8
|Are You Gonna Eat Me?
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:31
|9
|Brown Bunny
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:01
|10
|Reverie
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:53
|11
|Tree Fort
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:03
|12
|North Star
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:25
|13
|Bedtime Compass
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:16
|14
|Timber
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:19
|15
|Breathe
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:28
|16
|Gavin Knows What He's Doing
|Дэниэл Харт
|3:43
|17
|You Are Not Alone
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:59
|18
|Elliot Gets Lost
|Дэниэл Харт
|4:26
|19
|Takedown
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:45
|20
|It'll Be Just Like It Used to Be
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:04
|21
|Follow That Dragon
|Дэниэл Харт
|3:01
|22
|Elliot at the Bridge
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:19
|23
|Abyss
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:35
|24
|Go North
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:44
|25
|Saying Goodbye
|Дэниэл Харт
|5:04
|26
|The Bravest Boy I've Ever Met
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:46
|27
|The Dragon Song Revisited
|Bonnie "Prince" Billy / Will Oldham
|2:35
|28
|Candle on the Water
|Okkervil River / Al Kasha
|4:01