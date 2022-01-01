1 The Dragon Song Bonnie "Prince" Billy / Will Oldham 2:28

2 Something Wild (feat. Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness) Lindsey Stirling / Taylor Bird 3:43

3 Nobody Knows The Lumineers / Andrew Tinker 3:09

4 Something on Your Mind St. Vincent / Dino Valenti 2:59

5 So Long, Marianne Leonard Cohen 5:38

6 Gina Anne Bosque Brown / Mara Lee Miller 2:41

7 An Adventure Дэниэл Харт 3:05

8 Are You Gonna Eat Me? Дэниэл Харт 2:31

9 Brown Bunny Дэниэл Харт 1:01

10 Reverie Дэниэл Харт 2:53

11 Tree Fort Дэниэл Харт 1:03

12 North Star Дэниэл Харт 1:25

13 Bedtime Compass Дэниэл Харт 2:16

14 Timber Дэниэл Харт 1:19

15 Breathe Дэниэл Харт 2:28

16 Gavin Knows What He's Doing Дэниэл Харт 3:43

17 You Are Not Alone Дэниэл Харт 1:59

18 Elliot Gets Lost Дэниэл Харт 4:26

19 Takedown Дэниэл Харт 1:45

20 It'll Be Just Like It Used to Be Дэниэл Харт 2:04

21 Follow That Dragon Дэниэл Харт 3:01

22 Elliot at the Bridge Дэниэл Харт 2:19

23 Abyss Дэниэл Харт 1:35

24 Go North Дэниэл Харт 1:44

25 Saying Goodbye Дэниэл Харт 5:04

26 The Bravest Boy I've Ever Met Дэниэл Харт 2:46

27 The Dragon Song Revisited Bonnie "Prince" Billy / Will Oldham 2:35