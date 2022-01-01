Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Пит и его дракон Пит и его дракон
Pete's Dragon Пит и его дракон 2016 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Пит и его дракон» (2016)

Пит и его дракон (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Пит и его дракон (Оригинальный саундтрек) 28 композиций. Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Lindsey Stirling, The Lumineers, St. Vincent, Leonard Cohen, Bosque Brown, Дэниэл Харт, Okkervil River
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Dragon Song Bonnie "Prince" Billy / Will Oldham 2:28
2 Something Wild (feat. Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness) Lindsey Stirling / Taylor Bird 3:43
3 Nobody Knows The Lumineers / Andrew Tinker 3:09
4 Something on Your Mind St. Vincent / Dino Valenti 2:59
5 So Long, Marianne Leonard Cohen 5:38
6 Gina Anne Bosque Brown / Mara Lee Miller 2:41
7 An Adventure Дэниэл Харт 3:05
8 Are You Gonna Eat Me? Дэниэл Харт 2:31
9 Brown Bunny Дэниэл Харт 1:01
10 Reverie Дэниэл Харт 2:53
11 Tree Fort Дэниэл Харт 1:03
12 North Star Дэниэл Харт 1:25
13 Bedtime Compass Дэниэл Харт 2:16
14 Timber Дэниэл Харт 1:19
15 Breathe Дэниэл Харт 2:28
16 Gavin Knows What He's Doing Дэниэл Харт 3:43
17 You Are Not Alone Дэниэл Харт 1:59
18 Elliot Gets Lost Дэниэл Харт 4:26
19 Takedown Дэниэл Харт 1:45
20 It'll Be Just Like It Used to Be Дэниэл Харт 2:04
21 Follow That Dragon Дэниэл Харт 3:01
22 Elliot at the Bridge Дэниэл Харт 2:19
23 Abyss Дэниэл Харт 1:35
24 Go North Дэниэл Харт 1:44
25 Saying Goodbye Дэниэл Харт 5:04
26 The Bravest Boy I've Ever Met Дэниэл Харт 2:46
27 The Dragon Song Revisited Bonnie "Prince" Billy / Will Oldham 2:35
28 Candle on the Water Okkervil River / Al Kasha 4:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пит и его дракон» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пит и его дракон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
