|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Overture
|John Williams
|1:18
|2
|The Witching Hour
|John Williams
|4:41
|3
|To Giant Country
|John Williams
|2:33
|4
|Dream Country
|John Williams
|10:10
|5
|Sophie's Nightmare
|John Williams
|1:57
|6
|Building Trust
|John Williams
|3:25
|7
|Fleshlumpeater
|John Williams
|1:37
|8
|Dream Jars
|John Williams
|3:30
|9
|Frolic
|John Williams
|1:44
|10
|Blowing Dreams
|John Williams
|3:46
|11
|Snorting and Sniffing
|John Williams
|2:13
|12
|Sophie's Future
|John Williams
|2:30
|13
|There Was a Boy
|John Williams
|3:30
|14
|The Queen's Dream
|John Williams
|3:08
|15
|The Boy's Drawings
|John Williams
|3:05
|16
|Meeting the Queen
|John Williams
|3:00
|17
|Giants Netted
|John Williams
|2:03
|18
|Finale
|John Williams
|2:14
|19
|Sophie and the BFG
|John Williams
|8:09