Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Большой и добрый великан Большой и добрый великан
Киноафиша Фильмы Большой и добрый великан Музыка из фильма «Большой и добрый великан» (2016)
The BFG Большой и добрый великан 2016 / США / Великобритания
6.6 Оцените
28 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Большой и добрый великан» (2016)

Вся информация о фильме
Большой и добрый великан (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Большой и добрый великан (Оригинальный саундтрек) 19 композиций. John Williams
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overture John Williams 1:18
2 The Witching Hour John Williams 4:41
3 To Giant Country John Williams 2:33
4 Dream Country John Williams 10:10
5 Sophie's Nightmare John Williams 1:57
6 Building Trust John Williams 3:25
7 Fleshlumpeater John Williams 1:37
8 Dream Jars John Williams 3:30
9 Frolic John Williams 1:44
10 Blowing Dreams John Williams 3:46
11 Snorting and Sniffing John Williams 2:13
12 Sophie's Future John Williams 2:30
13 There Was a Boy John Williams 3:30
14 The Queen's Dream John Williams 3:08
15 The Boy's Drawings John Williams 3:05
16 Meeting the Queen John Williams 3:00
17 Giants Netted John Williams 2:03
18 Finale John Williams 2:14
19 Sophie and the BFG John Williams 8:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Большой и добрый великан» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Большой и добрый великан» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Приложение киноафиши