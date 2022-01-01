1 The Oil Spill The Newton Brothers 3:16

2 Main Titles The Newton Brothers 1:27

3 NOLA Arrival The Newton Brothers 1:45

4 Mark Lavin The Newton Brothers 0:45

5 Questioning The Newton Brothers 0:54

6 20/20 The Newton Brothers 2:07

7 Caving In The Newton Brothers 1:01

8 Rayne Entering The Newton Brothers 1:12

9 The Resignation The Newton Brothers 2:58

10 Google The Newton Brothers 0:59

11 I’ll Do What I Can The Newton Brothers 0:51

12 The Grant The Newton Brothers 2:11

13 You Need Someone Like Me The Newton Brothers 1:29

14 The Barbecue The Newton Brothers 1:10

15 Father & Son The Newton Brothers 1:53

16 Divorce Papers The Newton Brothers 1:32

17 I Called a Cab The Newton Brothers 2:29

18 I’m Nothing Like You The Newton Brothers 1:20

19 It’s Just Not Working The Newton Brothers 0:44

20 Rayne Has Passed The Newton Brothers 1:47

21 Losing It The Newton Brothers 4:09