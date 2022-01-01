|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Oil Spill
|The Newton Brothers
|3:16
|2
|Main Titles
|The Newton Brothers
|1:27
|3
|NOLA Arrival
|The Newton Brothers
|1:45
|4
|Mark Lavin
|The Newton Brothers
|0:45
|5
|Questioning
|The Newton Brothers
|0:54
|6
|20/20
|The Newton Brothers
|2:07
|7
|Caving In
|The Newton Brothers
|1:01
|8
|Rayne Entering
|The Newton Brothers
|1:12
|9
|The Resignation
|The Newton Brothers
|2:58
|10
|The Newton Brothers
|0:59
|11
|I’ll Do What I Can
|The Newton Brothers
|0:51
|12
|The Grant
|The Newton Brothers
|2:11
|13
|You Need Someone Like Me
|The Newton Brothers
|1:29
|14
|The Barbecue
|The Newton Brothers
|1:10
|15
|Father & Son
|The Newton Brothers
|1:53
|16
|Divorce Papers
|The Newton Brothers
|1:32
|17
|I Called a Cab
|The Newton Brothers
|2:29
|18
|I’m Nothing Like You
|The Newton Brothers
|1:20
|19
|It’s Just Not Working
|The Newton Brothers
|0:44
|20
|Rayne Has Passed
|The Newton Brothers
|1:47
|21
|Losing It
|The Newton Brothers
|4:09
|22
|The Runner
|The Newton Brothers
|3:19