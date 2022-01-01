1 Numb Max Jury 4:06

2 Happy With Me HOLYCHILD 2:49

3 Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix) X Ambassadors / Casey Harris 3:25

4 Till the End (From "Me Before You" Soundtrack) Jessie Ware / Dave Okumu 3:01

5 The Sound (From "Me Before You" Soundtrack) The 1975 / Ross MacDonald 4:09

6 Surprise Yourself (From "Me Before You" Soundtrack) Jack Garratt 4:21

7 Don't Forget About Me (From "Me Before You" Soundtrack) CLOVES / Ian Barter 4:29

8 Photograph Ed Sheeran / Johnny McDaid 4:16