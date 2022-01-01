|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Calm Before the Storm
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:25
|2
|The Seed
|H. Scott Salinas
|0:54
|3
|Temptation
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:17
|4
|Slipping Down the Rabbit Hole
|H. Scott Salinas
|4:17
|5
|Seduction
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:40
|6
|Jeannie Surprises Sam
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:00
|7
|There Is No Going Back
|H. Scott Salinas
|3:22
|8
|Addiction
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:52
|9
|Sam Tries to Quit
|H. Scott Salinas
|0:59
|10
|Jeannie Knows Something
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:41
|11
|The Inevitable Pull
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:08
|12
|Race to Clio
|H. Scott Salinas
|3:05
|13
|Sam Smells a Trap
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:49
|14
|Sam Covers His Tracks
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:51
|15
|There Are Two Kinds of Men
|H. Scott Salinas
|3:24
|16
|Jeannie on the Warpath
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:15
|17
|Jeannie and Sam Make a Choice
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:17
|18
|Transition to D.C.
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:31
|19
|Zipper Problem
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:49
|20
|The First and Last Time
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:36