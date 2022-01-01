Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Молния» (2015)
Zipper Молния 2015 / США
Музыка из фильма «Молния» (2015)

Zipper (Deluxe Edition) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
Zipper (Deluxe Edition) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 20 композиций. H. Scott Salinas
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Calm Before the Storm H. Scott Salinas 1:25
2 The Seed H. Scott Salinas 0:54
3 Temptation H. Scott Salinas 2:17
4 Slipping Down the Rabbit Hole H. Scott Salinas 4:17
5 Seduction H. Scott Salinas 1:40
6 Jeannie Surprises Sam H. Scott Salinas 1:00
7 There Is No Going Back H. Scott Salinas 3:22
8 Addiction H. Scott Salinas 2:52
9 Sam Tries to Quit H. Scott Salinas 0:59
10 Jeannie Knows Something H. Scott Salinas 1:41
11 The Inevitable Pull H. Scott Salinas 2:08
12 Race to Clio H. Scott Salinas 3:05
13 Sam Smells a Trap H. Scott Salinas 2:49
14 Sam Covers His Tracks H. Scott Salinas 2:51
15 There Are Two Kinds of Men H. Scott Salinas 3:24
16 Jeannie on the Warpath H. Scott Salinas 1:15
17 Jeannie and Sam Make a Choice H. Scott Salinas 2:17
18 Transition to D.C. H. Scott Salinas 1:31
19 Zipper Problem H. Scott Salinas 2:49
20 The First and Last Time H. Scott Salinas 2:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Молния» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Молния» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
