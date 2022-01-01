Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Louder Than Bombs Громче, чем бомбы 2015 / Норвегия / Франция / Дания
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Громче, чем бомбы» (2015)

Louder Than Bombs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Louder Than Bombs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Tangerine Dream, Medium Medium, Beck, Sylvester, Com Truise, Torae, The Supreme Jubilees, Per Tjernberg, Gisle Tveito, Kåre Christoffer Vestrheim, Cristina Ortiz, Four Centuries of Bach, John Abberger, Ola Fløttum
1 Love on a Real Train (Rerecorded) Tangerine Dream 8:58
2 Hungry, So Angry Medium Medium 4:00
3 Chemtrails Beck 4:42
4 Rock the Box Sylvester 5:02
5 Open Com Truise 4:13
6 Over You (feat. Wes) Torae 3:54
7 Do You Believe The Supreme Jubilees 4:01
8 Manhattan Jungle Per Tjernberg 5:10
9 Conrad's Dream Gisle Tveito 2:21
10 This or That Kåre Christoffer Vestrheim 1:16
11 Nocturne No. 20 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. Posth Cristina Ortiz / Фредерик Шопен 5:19
12 Orchestral Suite No. 2, BWV 1067: VII. Badinerie Four Centuries of Bach, John Abberger / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 1:29
13 Walking with Melanie Ola Fløttum 2:41
14 Following Ola Fløttum 1:38
15 Levitation Ola Fløttum 2:06
16 Isabelle Documentary Ola Fløttum 1:39
17 New York Times Ola Fløttum 1:01
18 JFK Ola Fløttum 2:52
19 Damaskus Ola Fløttum 1:05
20 Looking for Conrad Ola Fløttum 1:08
21 Home Ola Fløttum 2:20
22 Louder Than Bombs Ola Fløttum 6:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Громче, чем бомбы» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Громче, чем бомбы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
