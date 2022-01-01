|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Love on a Real Train (Rerecorded)
|Tangerine Dream
|8:58
|2
|Hungry, So Angry
|Medium Medium
|4:00
|3
|Chemtrails
|Beck
|4:42
|4
|Rock the Box
|Sylvester
|5:02
|5
|Open
|Com Truise
|4:13
|6
|Over You (feat. Wes)
|Torae
|3:54
|7
|Do You Believe
|The Supreme Jubilees
|4:01
|8
|Manhattan Jungle
|Per Tjernberg
|5:10
|9
|Conrad's Dream
|Gisle Tveito
|2:21
|10
|This or That
|Kåre Christoffer Vestrheim
|1:16
|11
|Nocturne No. 20 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. Posth
|Cristina Ortiz / Фредерик Шопен
|5:19
|12
|Orchestral Suite No. 2, BWV 1067: VII. Badinerie
|Four Centuries of Bach, John Abberger / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|1:29
|13
|Walking with Melanie
|Ola Fløttum
|2:41
|14
|Following
|Ola Fløttum
|1:38
|15
|Levitation
|Ola Fløttum
|2:06
|16
|Isabelle Documentary
|Ola Fløttum
|1:39
|17
|New York Times
|Ola Fløttum
|1:01
|18
|JFK
|Ola Fløttum
|2:52
|19
|Damaskus
|Ola Fløttum
|1:05
|20
|Looking for Conrad
|Ola Fløttum
|1:08
|21
|Home
|Ola Fløttum
|2:20
|22
|Louder Than Bombs
|Ola Fløttum
|6:36