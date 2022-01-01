|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rescue
|John Paesano
|7:50
|2
|We Started This Together
|John Paesano
|3:40
|3
|Overrun Checkpoint
|John Paesano
|1:42
|4
|The Last City
|John Paesano
|2:37
|5
|Teresa's Plea
|John Paesano
|2:26
|6
|Closing In
|John Paesano
|2:34
|7
|An Old Friend
|John Paesano
|2:10
|8
|Lawrence
|John Paesano
|2:00
|9
|The Virus
|John Paesano
|3:23
|10
|Long Way from the Glade
|John Paesano
|2:42
|11
|Whatever the Cost
|John Paesano
|1:46
|12
|Visions of Thomas
|John Paesano
|4:16
|13
|Chat with Teresa
|John Paesano
|3:16
|14
|Let's Go
|John Paesano
|3:24
|15
|Good Luck Greenie
|John Paesano
|2:03
|16
|The Lion's Den
|John Paesano
|10:03
|17
|What Bus?
|John Paesano
|4:09
|18
|Lawrence's Final Act
|John Paesano
|3:31
|19
|Please Tommy, Please
|John Paesano
|10:38
|20
|Crank Lab
|John Paesano
|5:18
|21
|I'm Sorry
|John Paesano
|5:59
|22
|Goodbye
|John Paesano
|7:38