Бегущий в лабиринте: Лекарство от смерти Бегущий в лабиринте: Лекарство от смерти
Музыка из фильма «Бегущий в лабиринте: Лекарство от смерти» (2018)
The Maze Runner: The Death Cure Бегущий в лабиринте: Лекарство от смерти 2018 / США
7.7 Оцените
129 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Бегущий в лабиринте: Лекарство от смерти» (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. John Paesano
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rescue John Paesano 7:50
2 We Started This Together John Paesano 3:40
3 Overrun Checkpoint John Paesano 1:42
4 The Last City John Paesano 2:37
5 Teresa's Plea John Paesano 2:26
6 Closing In John Paesano 2:34
7 An Old Friend John Paesano 2:10
8 Lawrence John Paesano 2:00
9 The Virus John Paesano 3:23
10 Long Way from the Glade John Paesano 2:42
11 Whatever the Cost John Paesano 1:46
12 Visions of Thomas John Paesano 4:16
13 Chat with Teresa John Paesano 3:16
14 Let's Go John Paesano 3:24
15 Good Luck Greenie John Paesano 2:03
16 The Lion's Den John Paesano 10:03
17 What Bus? John Paesano 4:09
18 Lawrence's Final Act John Paesano 3:31
19 Please Tommy, Please John Paesano 10:38
20 Crank Lab John Paesano 5:18
21 I'm Sorry John Paesano 5:59
22 Goodbye John Paesano 7:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бегущий в лабиринте: Лекарство от смерти» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бегущий в лабиринте: Лекарство от смерти» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
