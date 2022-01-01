|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Boy Main Title
|Bear McCreary
|4:37
|2
|Meeting Brahms
|Bear McCreary
|2:46
|3
|The Crying Doll
|Bear McCreary
|2:59
|4
|The Attic
|Bear McCreary
|3:51
|5
|Family Photos
|Bear McCreary
|2:51
|6
|Come Play Pretty Greta
|Bear McCreary
|2:41
|7
|The Phone Call and the Letter
|Bear McCreary
|4:01
|8
|Following the Rules
|Bear McCreary
|4:02
|9
|Through the Keyhole
|Bear McCreary
|3:43
|10
|Rat Blood
|Bear McCreary
|3:26
|11
|Out of the Mirror
|Bear McCreary
|7:43
|12
|Goodnight Brahms
|Bear McCreary
|3:41
|13
|In My Dream
|Bear McCreary
|3:19