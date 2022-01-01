Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Кукла Кукла
The Boy Кукла 2015 / США
6.7 Оцените
16 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Кукла» (2015)

The Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Bear McCreary
The Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Hauschka
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Boy Main Title Bear McCreary 4:37
2 Meeting Brahms Bear McCreary 2:46
3 The Crying Doll Bear McCreary 2:59
4 The Attic Bear McCreary 3:51
5 Family Photos Bear McCreary 2:51
6 Come Play Pretty Greta Bear McCreary 2:41
7 The Phone Call and the Letter Bear McCreary 4:01
8 Following the Rules Bear McCreary 4:02
9 Through the Keyhole Bear McCreary 3:43
10 Rat Blood Bear McCreary 3:26
11 Out of the Mirror Bear McCreary 7:43
12 Goodnight Brahms Bear McCreary 3:41
13 In My Dream Bear McCreary 3:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Кукла» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Кукла» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
