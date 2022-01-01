Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Любите Куперов Любите Куперов
Киноафиша Фильмы Любите Куперов Музыка из фильма «Любите Куперов» (2015)
Love the Coopers Любите Куперов 2015 / США
6.9 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Любите Куперов» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
Love the Coopers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Love the Coopers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Fleet Foxes, Otis Redding, Bob Dylan, Sting, Nina Simone, Molly June, Wes Hutchinson, Sixpence None the Richer, The Dodos, Sarah Jarosz, Tamika Lawrence, Molly June, Wes Hutchinson, Nick Urata
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Light of Christmas Day Robert Plant, Alison Krauss / Charles Duncan 3:26
2 White Winter Hymnal Fleet Foxes / Robin Pecknold 2:29
3 Merry Christmas Baby Otis Redding / Johnny Moore 2:32
4 Girl from the North Country Bob Dylan 3:22
5 Soul Cake Sting 3:30
6 To Love Somebody Nina Simone / Robin Gibb 2:44
7 If Not for You Bob Dylan 2:42
8 Little Drummer Boy Molly June, Wes Hutchinson / Henry Onorati 2:50
9 Carol of the Bells Sixpence None the Richer / Mykola Leontovich 2:25
10 Companions The Dodos 4:45
11 Ring Them Bells Sarah Jarosz / Bob Dylan 3:31
12 O Holy Night Tamika Lawrence, Molly June, Wes Hutchinson / John Sullivan Dwight 2:19
13 Fear of Silence Nick Urata 1:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Любите Куперов» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Любите Куперов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Приложение киноафиши