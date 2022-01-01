|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Light of Christmas Day
|Robert Plant, Alison Krauss / Charles Duncan
|3:26
|2
|White Winter Hymnal
|Fleet Foxes / Robin Pecknold
|2:29
|3
|Merry Christmas Baby
|Otis Redding / Johnny Moore
|2:32
|4
|Girl from the North Country
|Bob Dylan
|3:22
|5
|Soul Cake
|Sting
|3:30
|6
|To Love Somebody
|Nina Simone / Robin Gibb
|2:44
|7
|If Not for You
|Bob Dylan
|2:42
|8
|Little Drummer Boy
|Molly June, Wes Hutchinson / Henry Onorati
|2:50
|9
|Carol of the Bells
|Sixpence None the Richer / Mykola Leontovich
|2:25
|10
|Companions
|The Dodos
|4:45
|11
|Ring Them Bells
|Sarah Jarosz / Bob Dylan
|3:31
|12
|O Holy Night
|Tamika Lawrence, Molly June, Wes Hutchinson / John Sullivan Dwight
|2:19
|13
|Fear of Silence
|Nick Urata
|1:55