Глубоководный горизонт Глубоководный горизонт
Киноафиша Фильмы Глубоководный горизонт Музыка из фильма «Глубоководный горизонт» (2016)
Deepwater Horizon Глубоководный горизонт 2016 / США
7.6 Оцените
31 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Глубоководный горизонт» (2016)

Deepwater Horizon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Deepwater Horizon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 14 композиций. Стив Яблонски, Gary Clark Jr.
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Taming the Dinosaurs Стив Яблонски 4:12
2 The Rig Стив Яблонски 4:49
3 The Monster Стив Яблонски 3:00
4 Hope Is Not a Tactic Стив Яблонски 3:53
5 Negative Pressure Test Стив Яблонски 4:56
6 Well from Hell Стив Яблонски 4:34
7 Cut the Pipe Стив Яблонски 5:34
8 Mud Стив Яблонски 5:19
9 Stop the Crane Стив Яблонски 2:03
10 Fire on the Rig Стив Яблонски 3:15
11 Burn or Jump Стив Яблонски 5:08
12 Roll Call Стив Яблонски 7:43
13 Home Стив Яблонски 3:11
14 Take Me Down Gary Clark Jr. 4:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Глубоководный горизонт» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Глубоководный горизонт» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
