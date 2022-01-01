|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Where the Wild Horses Go
|Kelly and James Adams
|3:34
|2
|Martin Briggs
|Timothy Williams
|1:25
|3
|You Gonna Get Somebody Killed
|Roy Gaines and His Tuxedo Blues Orchestra
|4:18
|4
|Trouble at the Border
|Timothy Williams
|1:50
|5
|Save You
|Caitlin Eadie
|2:44
|6
|Off To the BBQ
|Timothy Williams
|0:56
|7
|When Fallen Angels Fly
|Billy Joe Shaver
|4:15
|8
|Benny’s Return
|Timothy Williams
|2:04
|9
|Wishing Well
|Nicole Maguire
|3:37
|10
|Secrets and Lies
|Timothy Williams
|2:50
|11
|Gambler of Us All
|Michael Hodges
|4:04
|12
|Memories
|Timothy Williams
|2:12
|13
|Wait for Me
|Justin Young
|2:58
|14
|Cheyenne
|Роберт Дювалл
|2:55