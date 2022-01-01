1 Where the Wild Horses Go Kelly and James Adams 3:34

2 Martin Briggs Timothy Williams 1:25

3 You Gonna Get Somebody Killed Roy Gaines and His Tuxedo Blues Orchestra 4:18

4 Trouble at the Border Timothy Williams 1:50

5 Save You Caitlin Eadie 2:44

6 Off To the BBQ Timothy Williams 0:56

7 When Fallen Angels Fly Billy Joe Shaver 4:15

8 Benny’s Return Timothy Williams 2:04

9 Wishing Well Nicole Maguire 3:37

10 Secrets and Lies Timothy Williams 2:50

11 Gambler of Us All Michael Hodges 4:04

12 Memories Timothy Williams 2:12

13 Wait for Me Justin Young 2:58