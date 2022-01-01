Оповещения от Киноафиши
Дикие лошади Дикие лошади
Музыка из фильма «Дикие лошади» (2015)
Wild Horses Дикие лошади 2015 / США
4.8 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 4.8
Музыка из фильма «Дикие лошади» (2015)

Wild Horses (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Wild Horses (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Kelly and James Adams, Timothy Williams, Roy Gaines and His Tuxedo Blues Orchestra, Caitlin Eadie, Billy Joe Shaver, Nicole Maguire, Michael Hodges, Justin Young, Роберт Дювалл
1 Where the Wild Horses Go Kelly and James Adams 3:34
2 Martin Briggs Timothy Williams 1:25
3 You Gonna Get Somebody Killed Roy Gaines and His Tuxedo Blues Orchestra 4:18
4 Trouble at the Border Timothy Williams 1:50
5 Save You Caitlin Eadie 2:44
6 Off To the BBQ Timothy Williams 0:56
7 When Fallen Angels Fly Billy Joe Shaver 4:15
8 Benny’s Return Timothy Williams 2:04
9 Wishing Well Nicole Maguire 3:37
10 Secrets and Lies Timothy Williams 2:50
11 Gambler of Us All Michael Hodges 4:04
12 Memories Timothy Williams 2:12
13 Wait for Me Justin Young 2:58
14 Cheyenne Роберт Дювалл 2:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дикие лошади» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дикие лошади» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
