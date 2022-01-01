1 Hey Good Lookin' Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams 2:50

2 Move It on Over Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams 2:18

3 Anytime (Remastered) Eddy Arnold 2:52

4 Field Hand Man The Delmore Brothers 2:58

5 Jambalaya Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams 2:47

6 The Tennessee Waltz Jo Stafford / Pee Wee King 2:26

7 My Bucket's Got a Hole in It Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Clarence Williams 2:15

8 That's What's Knockin' Me Out Jimmy Liggins 2:07

9 Santa Baby Eartha Kitt 3:26

10 Why Don't You Love Me Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams 2:20

11 Please Don't Let Me Love You George Morgan / R. Jones 2:37

12 Honky Tonkin' Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams 2:41