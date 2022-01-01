Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Я видел свет Я видел свет
I Saw the Light Я видел свет 2015 / США
Музыка из фильма «Я видел свет» (2015)

I Saw the Light (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
I Saw the Light (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys, Eddy Arnold, The Delmore Brothers, Jo Stafford, Jimmy Liggins, Eartha Kitt, George Morgan, Emmett Miller
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hey Good Lookin' Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams 2:50
2 Move It on Over Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams 2:18
3 Anytime (Remastered) Eddy Arnold 2:52
4 Field Hand Man The Delmore Brothers 2:58
5 Jambalaya Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams 2:47
6 The Tennessee Waltz Jo Stafford / Pee Wee King 2:26
7 My Bucket's Got a Hole in It Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Clarence Williams 2:15
8 That's What's Knockin' Me Out Jimmy Liggins 2:07
9 Santa Baby Eartha Kitt 3:26
10 Why Don't You Love Me Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams 2:20
11 Please Don't Let Me Love You George Morgan / R. Jones 2:37
12 Honky Tonkin' Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams 2:41
13 Lovesick Blues (Soundtrack Edit) Emmett Miller / Irving Mills 1:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Я видел свет» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Я видел свет» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
