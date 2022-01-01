|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hey Good Lookin'
|Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams
|2:50
|2
|Move It on Over
|Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams
|2:18
|3
|Anytime (Remastered)
|Eddy Arnold
|2:52
|4
|Field Hand Man
|The Delmore Brothers
|2:58
|5
|Jambalaya
|Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams
|2:47
|6
|The Tennessee Waltz
|Jo Stafford / Pee Wee King
|2:26
|7
|My Bucket's Got a Hole in It
|Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Clarence Williams
|2:15
|8
|That's What's Knockin' Me Out
|Jimmy Liggins
|2:07
|9
|Santa Baby
|Eartha Kitt
|3:26
|10
|Why Don't You Love Me
|Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams
|2:20
|11
|Please Don't Let Me Love You
|George Morgan / R. Jones
|2:37
|12
|Honky Tonkin'
|Tom Hiddleston and the Saddle Spring Boys / Hank Williams
|2:41
|13
|Lovesick Blues (Soundtrack Edit)
|Emmett Miller / Irving Mills
|1:23