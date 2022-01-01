|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Utai IV: Reawakening (Steve Aoki Remix)
|Kenji Kawai
|4:30
|2
|The Hacker
|Johnny Jewel
|3:24
|3
|Cathryn's Peak
|Boys Noize
|3:25
|4
|Scars (feat. Nils Frahm)
|DJ Shadow
|3:35
|5
|Surge
|Above & Beyond
|2:25
|6
|Aokigahara Forest
|IO Echo
|4:22
|7
|Escape
|Tricky
|3:05
|8
|Enjoy the Silence
|Ki:Theory / Martin Gore
|4:18
|9
|Free Fall
|Johnny Jewel
|0:37
|10
|Bed of Thorns
|Gary Numan
|5:27
|11
|The Key
|Johnny Jewel
|1:58
|12
|Utai IV: Reawakening
|Kenji Kawai
|2:37