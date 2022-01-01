Оповещения от Киноафиши
Призрак в доспехах Призрак в доспехах
Музыка из фильма «Призрак в доспехах» (2017)
Ghost in the Shell Призрак в доспехах 2017 / США
7.7 Оцените
91 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Призрак в доспехах» (2017)

Ghost in the Shell (Music Inspired by the Motion Picture)
Ghost in the Shell (Music Inspired by the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Kenji Kawai, Johnny Jewel, Boys Noize, DJ Shadow, Above & Beyond, IO Echo, Tricky, Ki:Theory, Gary Numan
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Utai IV: Reawakening (Steve Aoki Remix) Kenji Kawai 4:30
2 The Hacker Johnny Jewel 3:24
3 Cathryn's Peak Boys Noize 3:25
4 Scars (feat. Nils Frahm) DJ Shadow 3:35
5 Surge Above & Beyond 2:25
6 Aokigahara Forest IO Echo 4:22
7 Escape Tricky 3:05
8 Enjoy the Silence Ki:Theory / Martin Gore 4:18
9 Free Fall Johnny Jewel 0:37
10 Bed of Thorns Gary Numan 5:27
11 The Key Johnny Jewel 1:58
12 Utai IV: Reawakening Kenji Kawai 2:37
Доступен список песен из фильма «Призрак в доспехах» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Призрак в доспехах» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
