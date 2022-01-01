|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
|Tyler, The Creator / Albert Hague
|1:49
|2
|I Am the Grinch (feat. Fletcher Jones)
|Tyler, The Creator
|2:38
|3
|Christmas Is
|Run-DMC / J. Simmons
|3:20
|4
|Deck the Halls
|Jackie Wilson / Народные
|1:16
|5
|Run Rudolph Run
|The Brian Setzer Orchestra / J. Marks
|3:29
|6
|My Favorite Things
|The Supremes / Richard Rodgers
|2:46
|7
|Zat You Santa Claus
|Buster Poindexter & His Banshees of Blue / Jack Fox
|2:48
|8
|Christmas In Hollis
|Run-DMC / Jason Mizell
|2:58
|9
|Jingle Bells
|The Brian Setzer Orchestra / Народные
|2:22
|10
|The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)
|Nat "King" Cole / Robert Wells
|3:10
|11
|God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
|Pentatonix / Народные
|2:30
|12
|A Wonderful Awful Idea
|Дэнни Элфман
|2:54
|13
|Stealing Christmas
|Дэнни Элфман
|4:07