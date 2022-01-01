Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Гринч Гринч
Киноафиша Фильмы Гринч Музыка из мультфильма «Гринч» (2018)
The Grinch Гринч 2018 / США
8.0 Оцените
136 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Гринч» (2018)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Tyler, The Creator, Run-DMC, Jackie Wilson, The Brian Setzer Orchestra, The Supremes, Buster Poindexter & His Banshees of Blue, Nat "King" Cole, Pentatonix, Дэнни Элфман
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Tyler, The Creator / Albert Hague 1:49
2 I Am the Grinch (feat. Fletcher Jones) Tyler, The Creator 2:38
3 Christmas Is Run-DMC / J. Simmons 3:20
4 Deck the Halls Jackie Wilson / Народные 1:16
5 Run Rudolph Run The Brian Setzer Orchestra / J. Marks 3:29
6 My Favorite Things The Supremes / Richard Rodgers 2:46
7 Zat You Santa Claus Buster Poindexter & His Banshees of Blue / Jack Fox 2:48
8 Christmas In Hollis Run-DMC / Jason Mizell 2:58
9 Jingle Bells The Brian Setzer Orchestra / Народные 2:22
10 The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You) Nat "King" Cole / Robert Wells 3:10
11 God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen Pentatonix / Народные 2:30
12 A Wonderful Awful Idea Дэнни Элфман 2:54
13 Stealing Christmas Дэнни Элфман 4:07
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Гринч» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Гринч» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Приложение киноафиши