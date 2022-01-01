Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Pacific Rim: Uprising Тихоокеанский рубеж 2 2018 / США
91 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 5.6
Музыка из фильма «Тихоокеанский рубеж 2» (2018)

Тихоокеанский рубеж 2 (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Тихоокеанский рубеж 2 (Оригинальный саундтрек) 25 композиций. Лорн Бэлф, Ramin Djawadi, WizKid, DJ Shadow, Anderson.Paak
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Pacific Rim Uprising Лорн Бэлф 4:47
2 Born Into War Лорн Бэлф 4:12
3 Rise of the Jaegers Лорн Бэлф 1:38
4 Go Big Or Go Extinct (Patrick Stump Remix) Ramin Djawadi 2:10
5 Daddy Yo WizKid 2:40
6 Shatterdome Arrival Лорн Бэлф 2:04
7 Sneaking In Лорн Бэлф 3:08
8 Shao Industries Лорн Бэлф 4:35
9 Scrapper Chase Лорн Бэлф 3:57
10 Flashback Лорн Бэлф 2:17
11 Nobody Speak (feat. Run The Jewels) DJ Shadow 3:15
12 Kaiju Brain Лорн Бэлф 2:11
13 Combat Лорн Бэлф 2:19
14 Obsidian Fury Лорн Бэлф 3:32
15 Get It Done Лорн Бэлф 3:24
16 Come Down Anderson.Paak 3:00
17 Shatterdome Attacked Лорн Бэлф 7:18
18 Amara Лорн Бэлф 2:36
19 Coming Together Лорн Бэлф 3:14
20 On the Move Лорн Бэлф 2:22
21 Mega Kaiju Лорн Бэлф 2:29
22 Battle Speech Лорн Бэлф 2:40
23 End Game Лорн Бэлф 2:01
24 Victory Лорн Бэлф 2:18
25 The Revenge Лорн Бэлф 1:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тихоокеанский рубеж 2» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тихоокеанский рубеж 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
