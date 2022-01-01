|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:47
|2
|Born Into War
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:12
|3
|Rise of the Jaegers
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:38
|4
|Go Big Or Go Extinct (Patrick Stump Remix)
|Ramin Djawadi
|2:10
|5
|Daddy Yo
|WizKid
|2:40
|6
|Shatterdome Arrival
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:04
|7
|Sneaking In
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:08
|8
|Shao Industries
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:35
|9
|Scrapper Chase
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:57
|10
|Flashback
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:17
|11
|Nobody Speak (feat. Run The Jewels)
|DJ Shadow
|3:15
|12
|Kaiju Brain
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:11
|13
|Combat
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:19
|14
|Obsidian Fury
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:32
|15
|Get It Done
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:24
|16
|Come Down
|Anderson.Paak
|3:00
|17
|Shatterdome Attacked
|Лорн Бэлф
|7:18
|18
|Amara
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:36
|19
|Coming Together
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:14
|20
|On the Move
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:22
|21
|Mega Kaiju
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:29
|22
|Battle Speech
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:40
|23
|End Game
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:01
|24
|Victory
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:18
|25
|The Revenge
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:53