|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Do Something Crazy (Good Vibes Only) [feat. Cook Classics]
|Outasight
|3:30
|2
|Stang Life (feat. Adam DeVine)
|Zac Efron
|3:42
|3
|Feel So Good
|Mase
|3:26
|4
|Dang Diggy Dang
|The Beatards
|3:12
|5
|I Believe In a Thing Called Love
|The Darkness
|3:36
|6
|The Boys Are Back In Town
|Thin Lizzy
|4:24
|7
|Bicycle Bicycle, You Are My Bicycle
|Be Your Own Pet
|2:07
|8
|An Illustration of Loneliness (Sleepless In New York)
|Courtney Barnett
|3:10
|9
|Boy
|Ra Ra Riot
|3:12
|10
|You Are So Beautiful
|Adam DeVine, Zac Efron
|1:41
|11
|Love Me Tender
|The Rough Riders
|2:44
|12
|Mike and Dave Score Medley
|Jeff Cardoni
|5:11