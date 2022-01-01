|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Team Player (feat. Sheila E. & Arturo Sandoval)
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:06
|2
|The Brothers In-Law
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:54
|3
|Big Check / Kill Him (feat. Sheila E. & Arturo Sandoval)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:04
|4
|Don't Be Signaling (feat. Sheila E. & Arturo Sandoval)
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:17
|5
|Favor
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:22
|6
|Muay Thai
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:03
|7
|Jackpot (feat. Sheila E.)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:54
|8
|Mufasa
|Christopher Lennertz / Carmen Twillie
|0:36
|9
|Black Panther (feat. Sheila E.)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:59
|10
|Cut the Act (feat. Sheila E. & Arturo Sandoval)
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:04
|11
|Dope Dealer / 10th Thing
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:20
|12
|Shootout (feat. Sheila E. & Arturo Sandoval)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:18
|13
|Nachos (feat. Sheila E. & Arturo Sandoval)
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:48
|14
|FN5.7 / WHN (feat. Sheila E.)
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:53
|15
|Hacker
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:32
|16
|Access / Like Done Done
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:08
|17
|Two Lamps and a Hard Place / Stakeout (feat. Sheila E.)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:31
|18
|Top Gun (feat. Sheila E.)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:05
|19
|Boning
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:23
|20
|Whale Meat / Kev-pocalypse (feat. Sheila E. & Arturo Sandoval)
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:01
|21
|Ben Barber Bitches (feat. Sheila E.)
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:57
|22
|Die, Blah Blah Blah (feat. Sheila E.)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:12
|23
|Mr. And Mrs. Black Hammer
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:58