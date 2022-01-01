Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Крид: Наследие Рокки Крид: Наследие Рокки
Киноафиша Фильмы Крид: Наследие Рокки Музыка из фильма «Крид: Наследие Рокки» (2015)
Creed Крид: Наследие Рокки 2015 / США
7.6 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Крид: Наследие Рокки» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
Creed (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Creed (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Future, Meek Mill, White Dave, The Roots, Тесса Томпсон, Krept & Konan, Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, Nas, Дональд Гловер, Jhené Aiko, Vince Staples, Людвиг Йоранссон, 2Pac, Тесса Томпсон, Moses Sumney, Joey Bada$$, Eearz, Meek Mill, Jhené Aiko, Людвиг Йоранссон
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Last Breath Future 4:00
2 Check Meek Mill / Metro Boomin 3:16
3 Intolerant White Dave 3:36
4 The Fire (feat. John Legend) The Roots 3:42
5 Grip Тесса Томпсон 1:56
6 Lord Knows (feat. Tory Lanez) Meek Mill / Tory Lanez 5:21
7 Don't Waste My Time Krept & Konan / Krept 3:26
8 Let You Know (feat. Clif Soulo & Legendvry) White Dave 4:34
9 Breathe Тесса Томпсон 2:25
10 Wake Up Everybody Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes 3:41
11 Bridging the Gap (feat. Olu Dara) Nas / Salaam Remi 4:01
12 Waiting for My Moment Дональд Гловер, Jhené Aiko, Vince Staples, Людвиг Йоранссон / Vince Staples 4:12
13 Hail Mary 2Pac 5:11
14 In the Kitchen (feat. Young T & Kells) White Dave / Young T 5:23
15 Shed You Тесса Томпсон, Moses Sumney / Тесса Томпсон 3:20
16 Curry Chicken Joey Bada$$ 3:34
17 Work Ya Muscle Eearz 3:15
18 Lord Knows / Fighting Stronger Meek Mill, Jhené Aiko, Людвиг Йоранссон / Райан Куглер 4:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Крид: Наследие Рокки» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Крид: Наследие Рокки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Приложение киноафиши