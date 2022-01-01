|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Last Breath
|Future
|4:00
|2
|Check
|Meek Mill / Metro Boomin
|3:16
|3
|Intolerant
|White Dave
|3:36
|4
|The Fire (feat. John Legend)
|The Roots
|3:42
|5
|Grip
|Тесса Томпсон
|1:56
|6
|Lord Knows (feat. Tory Lanez)
|Meek Mill / Tory Lanez
|5:21
|7
|Don't Waste My Time
|Krept & Konan / Krept
|3:26
|8
|Let You Know (feat. Clif Soulo & Legendvry)
|White Dave
|4:34
|9
|Breathe
|Тесса Томпсон
|2:25
|10
|Wake Up Everybody
|Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes
|3:41
|11
|Bridging the Gap (feat. Olu Dara)
|Nas / Salaam Remi
|4:01
|12
|Waiting for My Moment
|Дональд Гловер, Jhené Aiko, Vince Staples, Людвиг Йоранссон / Vince Staples
|4:12
|13
|Hail Mary
|2Pac
|5:11
|14
|In the Kitchen (feat. Young T & Kells)
|White Dave / Young T
|5:23
|15
|Shed You
|Тесса Томпсон, Moses Sumney / Тесса Томпсон
|3:20
|16
|Curry Chicken
|Joey Bada$$
|3:34
|17
|Work Ya Muscle
|Eearz
|3:15
|18
|Lord Knows / Fighting Stronger
|Meek Mill, Jhené Aiko, Людвиг Йоранссон / Райан Куглер
|4:55