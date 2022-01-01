|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Squirrel Formation
|Стив Яблонски
|3:03
|2
|Shredder
|Стив Яблонски
|3:38
|3
|Tartaruga Brothers
|Стив Яблонски
|3:00
|4
|Baxter Stockman
|Стив Яблонски
|2:26
|5
|Shredder Escape
|Стив Яблонски
|6:27
|6
|Krang
|Стив Яблонски
|5:01
|7
|Turtle Power
|Стив Яблонски
|2:30
|8
|Transformation
|Стив Яблонски
|3:12
|9
|Foot Clan Chase
|Стив Яблонски
|3:05
|10
|Casey Jones
|Стив Яблонски
|2:28
|11
|Become Human
|Стив Яблонски
|1:48
|12
|The Falcon
|Стив Яблонски
|3:04
|13
|Jump!
|Стив Яблонски
|5:16
|14
|Launch the Beam
|Стив Яблонски
|1:10
|15
|Technodrome Assembles
|Стив Яблонски
|1:53
|16
|Just One Sip
|Стив Яблонски
|4:42
|17
|Toy Chest
|Стив Яблонски
|2:27
|18
|Turtles Meet Krang
|Стив Яблонски
|4:19
|19
|Fight on the Technodrome
|Стив Яблонски
|2:13
|20
|Close the Portal
|Стив Яблонски
|2:34
|21
|Brothers
|Стив Яблонски
|2:52
|22
|Half Shell
|Стив Яблонски
|1:50