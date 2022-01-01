|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Youngblood (feat. Aubrey Peeples & Stefanie Scott)
|Hilary Duff, Jem and the Holograms
|3:05
|2
|Hit Me Up (feat. Stefanie Scott)
|Jem and the Holograms / Jocke Åhlund
|3:36
|3
|Alone Together (feat. Aubrey Peeples)
|Jem and the Holograms / Adam Messinger
|2:08
|4
|Cold Blooded
|Ida Maria / Anthony Rossomando
|3:35
|5
|We Got Heart (feat. Aubrey Peeples, Aurora Perrineau, Stefanie Scott & Ryan Guzman)
|Jem and the Holograms / George Nozuka
|2:57
|6
|Youngblood (feat. Aubrey Peeples & Stefanie Scott)
|Jem and the Holograms
|2:58
|7
|Love Myself
|Hailee Steinfeld / Justin Tranter
|3:38
|8
|The Way I Was (feat. Aubrey Peeples)
|Jem and the Holograms / Tom Barnes
|3:44
|9
|Life of the Party
|Dawin
|3:27
|10
|I'm Still Here (feat. Aubrey Peeples, Aurora Perrineau & Stefanie Scott)
|Jem and the Holograms / Paris Jones
|3:45
|11
|Got It
|Marian Hill
|3:12