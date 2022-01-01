Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Джем и голограммы Джем и голограммы
Киноафиша Фильмы Джем и голограммы Музыка из фильма «Джем и голограммы» (2015)
Jem and the Holograms Джем и голограммы 2015 / США
6.7 Оцените
11 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Джем и голограммы» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
Jem and the Holograms (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Jem and the Holograms (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Hilary Duff, Jem and the Holograms, Jem and the Holograms, Ida Maria, Hailee Steinfeld, Dawin, Marian Hill
Слушать
Jem and the Holograms (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Jem and the Holograms (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Hilary Duff, Jem and the Holograms, Jem and the Holograms, Ida Maria, Hailee Steinfeld, Hayley Kiyoko, Dawin, Marian Hill
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Youngblood (feat. Aubrey Peeples & Stefanie Scott) Hilary Duff, Jem and the Holograms 3:05
2 Hit Me Up (feat. Stefanie Scott) Jem and the Holograms / Jocke Åhlund 3:36
3 Alone Together (feat. Aubrey Peeples) Jem and the Holograms / Adam Messinger 2:08
4 Cold Blooded Ida Maria / Anthony Rossomando 3:35
5 We Got Heart (feat. Aubrey Peeples, Aurora Perrineau, Stefanie Scott & Ryan Guzman) Jem and the Holograms / George Nozuka 2:57
6 Youngblood (feat. Aubrey Peeples & Stefanie Scott) Jem and the Holograms 2:58
7 Love Myself Hailee Steinfeld / Justin Tranter 3:38
8 The Way I Was (feat. Aubrey Peeples) Jem and the Holograms / Tom Barnes 3:44
9 Life of the Party Dawin 3:27
10 I'm Still Here (feat. Aubrey Peeples, Aurora Perrineau & Stefanie Scott) Jem and the Holograms / Paris Jones 3:45
11 Got It Marian Hill 3:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джем и голограммы» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джем и голограммы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Приложение киноафиши