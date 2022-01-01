Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Роковой маршрут Роковой маршрут
Музыка из фильма «Роковой маршрут» (2014)
Backcountry Роковой маршрут 2014 / Канада
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Роковой маршрут» (2014)

Backcountry (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Backcountry (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Frères Lumières
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Writing from the Grave Frères Lumières 3:30
2 Backcountry Frères Lumières 2:30
3 You Said Something? Frères Lumières 2:15
4 Bear Paw Frères Lumières 1:42
5 What's That Smell? Frères Lumières 2:08
6 Night Sets In Frères Lumières 1:40
7 The Attack Frères Lumières 2:33
8 The Chase Frères Lumières 2:56
9 Still Running Frères Lumières 1:40
10 Flare Dance Frères Lumières 1:38
11 Waking Up Frères Lumières 2:27
12 Jen's Theme Frères Lumières 4:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Роковой маршрут» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Роковой маршрут» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
