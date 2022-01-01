|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Writing from the Grave
|Frères Lumières
|3:30
|2
|Backcountry
|Frères Lumières
|2:30
|3
|You Said Something?
|Frères Lumières
|2:15
|4
|Bear Paw
|Frères Lumières
|1:42
|5
|What's That Smell?
|Frères Lumières
|2:08
|6
|Night Sets In
|Frères Lumières
|1:40
|7
|The Attack
|Frères Lumières
|2:33
|8
|The Chase
|Frères Lumières
|2:56
|9
|Still Running
|Frères Lumières
|1:40
|10
|Flare Dance
|Frères Lumières
|1:38
|11
|Waking Up
|Frères Lumières
|2:27
|12
|Jen's Theme
|Frères Lumières
|4:34