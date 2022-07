1 Neon Demon Cliff Martinez 3:23

2 Mine Sweet Tempest 3:43

3 The Demon Dance Julian Winding 6:00

4 What Are You Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 1:39

5 Don't Forget Me When You're Famous Cliff Martinez / Gregory Tripi 1:33

6 Gold Paint Shoot Cliff Martinez 2:51

7 Take Off Your Shoes Cliff Martinez 1:44

8 Ruby at the Morgue Cliff Martinez 1:51

9 Jesse Sneaks into Her Room Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 2:00

10 Real Lolita Rides Again Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 2:48

11 Messenger Walks Among Us Cliff Martinez 6:13

12 Runway Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 4:30

13 Take Her to Measurements Cliff Martinez 0:55

14 Who Wants Sour Milk Cliff Martinez / Gregory Tripi 1:09

15 I Would Never Say You're Fat Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 2:20

16 Thank God You're Awake (Remix) Cliff Martinez 2:19

17 Kinky Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 4:18

18 Ruby's Close Up Cliff Martinez 2:03

19 Lipstick Drawing Cliff Martinez 2:33

20 Something's in My Room Cliff Martinez 2:53

21 Are We Having a Party Cliff Martinez 5:21

22 Get Her Out of Me Cliff Martinez 3:51