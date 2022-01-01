|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Don Verdean Intro "Video" Theme
|Reggie Douchet
|0:20
|2
|Dance of the Crooked Snake
|Heavy Young Heathens
|1:39
|3
|Pillar of Salt
|Лесли Бибб
|1:06
|4
|Promised Land
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:04
|5
|The Light Within
|Heavy Young Heathens
|3:34
|6
|Body Rhythm
|Heavy Young Heathens
|2:56
|7
|Crazy Life
|Heavy Young Heathens
|3:18
|8
|Goliath Skull
|Heavy Young Heathens
|3:48
|9
|Seeking the Grail
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:24
|10
|Sunset in Your Eyes
|Heavy Young Heathens
|4:40
|11
|Ezeh Gever
|Heavy Young Heathens
|2:48
|12
|Hearts Like Ours
|Heavy Young Heathens
|4:30
|13
|O Sanctus Gradale
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:54
|14
|Old Time Religion
|Heavy Young Heathens
|3:50