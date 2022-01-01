Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Написать любовь на её руках» (2012)
To Write Love on Her Arms Написать любовь на её руках 2012 / США
Музыка из фильма «Написать любовь на её руках» (2012)

To Write Love On Her Arms (Music From the Motion Picture)
To Write Love On Her Arms (Music From the Motion Picture) 15 композиций. Danny Leggett, Travie McCoy, Flint Eastwood, Корбин Блю, Kye Kye, Margolnick, Alex Bennett, Between The Trees, CIVILIAN, Delta Spirit, Ryan Alexander, Rachael Yamagata, Bearcat, Gatlin Elms, Jon Foreman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Valley Danny Leggett 5:24
2 Akidagain Travie McCoy 3:44
3 The Devil's Gun Flint Eastwood 2:35
4 Cocaine (Live Film Version) Корбин Блю 2:27
5 Reach Kye Kye 2:06
6 The Tracks (The Fool) Margolnick 7:18
7 Black & Blue Alex Bennett 5:33
8 We Can Try Between The Trees 4:02
9 Don't Lose Heart CIVILIAN 4:22
10 People, Turn Around Delta Spirit 5:03
11 The Scientist (Live Film Version) [feat. Mark Saul] Ryan Alexander 1:57
12 Keep Going Rachael Yamagata 4:34
13 Crazy Fishes Bearcat 3:22
14 The Secrets Gatlin Elms 5:19
15 You Don't Know How Beautiful You Are (Surrender) [Bonus Track] Jon Foreman 3:37
Доступен список песен из фильма «Написать любовь на её руках» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Написать любовь на её руках» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
