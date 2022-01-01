|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Valley
|Danny Leggett
|5:24
|2
|Akidagain
|Travie McCoy
|3:44
|3
|The Devil's Gun
|Flint Eastwood
|2:35
|4
|Cocaine (Live Film Version)
|Корбин Блю
|2:27
|5
|Reach
|Kye Kye
|2:06
|6
|The Tracks (The Fool)
|Margolnick
|7:18
|7
|Black & Blue
|Alex Bennett
|5:33
|8
|We Can Try
|Between The Trees
|4:02
|9
|Don't Lose Heart
|CIVILIAN
|4:22
|10
|People, Turn Around
|Delta Spirit
|5:03
|11
|The Scientist (Live Film Version) [feat. Mark Saul]
|Ryan Alexander
|1:57
|12
|Keep Going
|Rachael Yamagata
|4:34
|13
|Crazy Fishes
|Bearcat
|3:22
|14
|The Secrets
|Gatlin Elms
|5:19
|15
|You Don't Know How Beautiful You Are (Surrender) [Bonus Track]
|Jon Foreman
|3:37