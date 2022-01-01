|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Tale of a Forest
|Panu Aaltio
|2:47
|2
|A New Beginning
|Panu Aaltio
|3:46
|3
|The Little Ones
|Panu Aaltio
|2:08
|4
|A Midsummer Treasure
|Panu Aaltio
|1:44
|5
|Snowfall
|Panu Aaltio
|2:33
|6
|The Woodland Spirit
|Panu Aaltio
|4:35
|7
|Spring Wonder
|Panu Aaltio
|2:56
|8
|Days Gone By
|Panu Aaltio
|2:35
|9
|Ant Kingdom
|Panu Aaltio
|2:23
|10
|Stone of the Snakes
|Panu Aaltio
|1:58
|11
|Home
|Panu Aaltio
|2:50
|12
|The Bird and the Squirrel
|Panu Aaltio
|3:14
|13
|Twig Traffic
|Panu Aaltio
|2:30
|14
|Raindrops
|Panu Aaltio
|2:24
|15
|Love, Care and Respect
|Panu Aaltio
|6:24
|16
|The World Tree
|Panu Aaltio
|2:02
|17
|Forsaken
|Panu Aaltio
|1:58
|18
|A Forest Adventure
|Panu Aaltio
|2:35