|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:23
|2
|Interviewing Joe Cocker
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:39
|3
|Scooter is Bitten
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:50
|4
|Mourning Scooter
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:49
|5
|Tryst
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:54
|6
|Visiting Janet
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:41
|7
|Interviewing Pete Townshend
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:42
|8
|The Salute
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:00
|9
|Gina's Pregnant
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:46
|10
|The Professor Arrives
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:15
|11
|I Miss My Tears
|Michael Wandmacher
|4:08
|12
|Lifetime Smoker
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:45
|13
|Finding the Tracker
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:06
|14
|The Professor's Story
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:51
|15
|Breached
|Michael Wandmacher
|4:13
|16
|Flashback
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:06
|17
|Going to Get Samples
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:26
|18
|Rat Escape
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:04
|19
|Take My Hand
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:20
|20
|Vent Escape Pt. 1
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:11
|21
|Vent Escape Pt. 2
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:13
|22
|Janet's Last Stand
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:42
|23
|Professor Fight
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:14
|24
|Gina and Morgan Escape
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:26
|25
|We Must Fight
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:35