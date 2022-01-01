Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Пациент Зеро Пациент Зеро
Киноафиша Фильмы Пациент Зеро Музыка из фильма «Пациент Зеро» (2018)
Patient Zero Пациент Зеро 2018 / США
4.5 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 4.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Пациент Зеро» (2018)

Вся информация о фильме
Patient Zero (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Patient Zero (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Michael Wandmacher
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Michael Wandmacher 2:23
2 Interviewing Joe Cocker Michael Wandmacher 3:39
3 Scooter is Bitten Michael Wandmacher 1:50
4 Mourning Scooter Michael Wandmacher 2:49
5 Tryst Michael Wandmacher 1:54
6 Visiting Janet Michael Wandmacher 1:41
7 Interviewing Pete Townshend Michael Wandmacher 1:42
8 The Salute Michael Wandmacher 1:00
9 Gina's Pregnant Michael Wandmacher 1:46
10 The Professor Arrives Michael Wandmacher 2:15
11 I Miss My Tears Michael Wandmacher 4:08
12 Lifetime Smoker Michael Wandmacher 3:45
13 Finding the Tracker Michael Wandmacher 2:06
14 The Professor's Story Michael Wandmacher 3:51
15 Breached Michael Wandmacher 4:13
16 Flashback Michael Wandmacher 1:06
17 Going to Get Samples Michael Wandmacher 1:26
18 Rat Escape Michael Wandmacher 1:04
19 Take My Hand Michael Wandmacher 1:20
20 Vent Escape Pt. 1 Michael Wandmacher 2:11
21 Vent Escape Pt. 2 Michael Wandmacher 2:13
22 Janet's Last Stand Michael Wandmacher 1:42
23 Professor Fight Michael Wandmacher 2:14
24 Gina and Morgan Escape Michael Wandmacher 1:26
25 We Must Fight Michael Wandmacher 1:35
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пациент Зеро» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пациент Зеро» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Приложение киноафиши