|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|American Girl
|Ricki and the Flash / Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|2:31
|2
|Keep Playing That Rock & Roll
|Ricki and the Flash / Edgar Winter
|2:15
|3
|Wooly Bully
|Ricki and the Flash
|2:27
|4
|Drift Away
|Ricki and the Flash
|3:35
|5
|My Love Will Not Let You Down
|Ricki and the Flash / Bruce Springsteen
|4:09
|6
|Cold One
|Ricki and the Flash / Johnathan Rice
|2:55
|7
|Let’s Work Together
|Ricki and the Flash / Wilbert Harrison
|3:25
|8
|I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
|Ricki and the Flash / U2
|3:57
|9
|Bad Romance
|Ricki and the Flash / Nadir Khayat
|2:11
|10
|Get the Party Started
|Ricki and the Flash / Linda Perry
|3:51
|11
|Walk On
|Lucinda Williams
|4:10
|12
|Here I Am
|Emmylou Harris
|3:48
|13
|For the Turnstiles
|Henry Wolfe / Neil Young
|6:10
|14
|Paint It Black
|The Feelies / Keith Richards
|2:54