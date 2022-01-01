|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Happy Just to Be Alive
|Christopher Blue
|2:55
|2
|Oh Oh
|The Daylights
|2:25
|3
|Cloud Full of Tears
|Gary Trexler
|2:30
|4
|Surrender
|Pilgrim
|4:16
|5
|I Can't Hang
|Nathan Fox
|3:06
|6
|This Fire
|The Bones of J. R Jones
|4:20
|7
|Why Don't We Do Something
|Hey Geronimo
|2:43
|8
|Thinking of You
|Fat City
|2:51
|9
|The Dark
|The Bones of J. R Jones
|4:38
|10
|Be Ok
|Too Far Moon
|5:09
|11
|Start to Begin
|The Brevet
|4:39
|12
|Where I'm Goin'
|3:44