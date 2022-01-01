Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Аквамен» (2018)
Aquaman Аквамен 2018 / США
340 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Аквамен» (2018)

Aquaman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
Aquaman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 31 композиция. Skylar Grey, Rupert Gregson-Williams, Pitbull, Joseph Bishara
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Everything I Need (Film Version) Skylar Grey 3:16
2 Arthur Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:41
3 Kingdom of Atlantis Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:26
4 It Wasn't Meant To Be Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:22
5 Atlantean Soldiers Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:35
6 What Does That Even Mean? Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:24
7 The Legend of Atlan Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:57
8 Swimming Lessons Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:03
9 The Black Manta Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:49
10 What Could Be Greater Than a King? Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:23
11 Permission To Come Aboard Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:16
12 Suited and Booted Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:25
13 Between Land and Sea Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:55
14 He Commands the Sea Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:34
15 Map In a Bottle Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:16
16 The Ring of Fire Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:58
17 Reunited Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:32
18 Everything I Need Skylar Grey 3:21
19 Ocean To Ocean (feat. Rhea) Pitbull / Jeff Porcaro 2:25
20 Trench Engaged (From Kingdom of the Trench) Joseph Bishara 2:30
21 Mera Montage (Bonus Track) Rupert Gregson-Williams / Evan Jolly 2:05
22 Home Invasion (Bonus Track) Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:49
23 Saving Pops (Bonus Track) Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:04
24 Ahab Waves (Bonus Track) Rupert Gregson-Williams / Anthony Clark 1:30
25 Ask the Sea (Bonus Track) Rupert Gregson-Williams / Evan Jolly 2:00
26 Obligation (Bonus Track) Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:25
27 Dunes (Bonus Track) Rupert Gregson-Williams / Evan Jolly 2:05
28 Suited & Booted (Our Empire Remix) [feat. Our Empire] Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:57
29 The Black Manta (Future Funk Squad Remix) [feat. Jim Davies & Future Funk Squad] Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:11
30 Atlantean Soldiers (Glen Nicholls 'March In Formation' Remix) [feat. Glen Nicholls] Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:00
31 Kingdom of Atlantis (Glen Nicholls 'Escape to Atlantis' Remix) [feat. Glen Nichols] Rupert Gregson-Williams 6:37
Доступен список песен из фильма «Аквамен» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Аквамен» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
