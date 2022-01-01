|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Everything I Need (Film Version)
|Skylar Grey
|3:16
|2
|Arthur
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:41
|3
|Kingdom of Atlantis
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:26
|4
|It Wasn't Meant To Be
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:22
|5
|Atlantean Soldiers
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:35
|6
|What Does That Even Mean?
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:24
|7
|The Legend of Atlan
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:57
|8
|Swimming Lessons
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:03
|9
|The Black Manta
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:49
|10
|What Could Be Greater Than a King?
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|5:23
|11
|Permission To Come Aboard
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:16
|12
|Suited and Booted
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:25
|13
|Between Land and Sea
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:55
|14
|He Commands the Sea
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:34
|15
|Map In a Bottle
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:16
|16
|The Ring of Fire
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:58
|17
|Reunited
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:32
|18
|Everything I Need
|Skylar Grey
|3:21
|19
|Ocean To Ocean (feat. Rhea)
|Pitbull / Jeff Porcaro
|2:25
|20
|Trench Engaged (From Kingdom of the Trench)
|Joseph Bishara
|2:30
|21
|Mera Montage (Bonus Track)
|Rupert Gregson-Williams / Evan Jolly
|2:05
|22
|Home Invasion (Bonus Track)
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:49
|23
|Saving Pops (Bonus Track)
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:04
|24
|Ahab Waves (Bonus Track)
|Rupert Gregson-Williams / Anthony Clark
|1:30
|25
|Ask the Sea (Bonus Track)
|Rupert Gregson-Williams / Evan Jolly
|2:00
|26
|Obligation (Bonus Track)
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:25
|27
|Dunes (Bonus Track)
|Rupert Gregson-Williams / Evan Jolly
|2:05
|28
|Suited & Booted (Our Empire Remix) [feat. Our Empire]
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:57
|29
|The Black Manta (Future Funk Squad Remix) [feat. Jim Davies & Future Funk Squad]
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|5:11
|30
|Atlantean Soldiers (Glen Nicholls 'March In Formation' Remix) [feat. Glen Nicholls]
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|5:00
|31
|Kingdom of Atlantis (Glen Nicholls 'Escape to Atlantis' Remix) [feat. Glen Nichols]
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|6:37