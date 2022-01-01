Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Годзилла 2: Король монстров Годзилла 2: Король монстров
Киноафиша Фильмы Годзилла 2: Король монстров Музыка из фильма «Годзилла 2: Король монстров» (2019)
Godzilla: King of Monsters Годзилла 2: Король монстров 2019 / США
7.2 Оцените
86 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Годзилла 2: Король монстров» (2019)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Bear McCreary
The Key to Coexistence / Goodbye Old Friend (From Godzilla: King of the Monsters: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Suite] - Single
The Key to Coexistence / Goodbye Old Friend (From Godzilla: King of the Monsters: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Suite] - Single 1 композиция. Bear McCreary
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Godzilla (feat. Serj Tankian) Bear McCreary / Buck Dharma 3:10
2 Godzilla Main Title Bear McCreary / Yuji Koseki 2:35
3 Memories of San Francisco Bear McCreary 2:11
4 The Larva Bear McCreary 4:23
5 Welcome to Monarch Bear McCreary 2:54
6 Outpost 32 Bear McCreary 7:03
7 Ice Breaker Bear McCreary 2:33
8 Rise of Ghidorah Bear McCreary 2:59
9 Old Rivals Bear McCreary 3:50
10 The First Gods Bear McCreary 5:19
11 Rodan Bear McCreary 5:24
12 A Mass Awakening Bear McCreary 5:33
13 The One Who is Many Bear McCreary 5:37
14 Queen of the Monsters Bear McCreary 3:36
15 For Andrew Bear McCreary 1:19
16 Stealing the Orca Bear McCreary 3:04
17 The Hollow Earth Bear McCreary 5:25
18 The Key to Coexistence Bear McCreary 2:18
19 Goodbye Old Friend Bear McCreary 2:54
20 Rebirth Bear McCreary 2:03
21 Fog Over Fenway Bear McCreary 2:53
22 Battle in Boston Bear McCreary 7:51
23 Redemption Bear McCreary 4:12
24 King of the Monsters Bear McCreary 3:34
25 Ghidorah Theme Bear McCreary 2:42
26 Mothra's Song Bear McCreary / Yuji Koseki 2:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Годзилла 2: Король монстров» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Годзилла 2: Король монстров» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
