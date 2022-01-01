|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Godzilla (feat. Serj Tankian)
|Bear McCreary / Buck Dharma
|3:10
|2
|Godzilla Main Title
|Bear McCreary / Yuji Koseki
|2:35
|3
|Memories of San Francisco
|Bear McCreary
|2:11
|4
|The Larva
|Bear McCreary
|4:23
|5
|Welcome to Monarch
|Bear McCreary
|2:54
|6
|Outpost 32
|Bear McCreary
|7:03
|7
|Ice Breaker
|Bear McCreary
|2:33
|8
|Rise of Ghidorah
|Bear McCreary
|2:59
|9
|Old Rivals
|Bear McCreary
|3:50
|10
|The First Gods
|Bear McCreary
|5:19
|11
|Rodan
|Bear McCreary
|5:24
|12
|A Mass Awakening
|Bear McCreary
|5:33
|13
|The One Who is Many
|Bear McCreary
|5:37
|14
|Queen of the Monsters
|Bear McCreary
|3:36
|15
|For Andrew
|Bear McCreary
|1:19
|16
|Stealing the Orca
|Bear McCreary
|3:04
|17
|The Hollow Earth
|Bear McCreary
|5:25
|18
|The Key to Coexistence
|Bear McCreary
|2:18
|19
|Goodbye Old Friend
|Bear McCreary
|2:54
|20
|Rebirth
|Bear McCreary
|2:03
|21
|Fog Over Fenway
|Bear McCreary
|2:53
|22
|Battle in Boston
|Bear McCreary
|7:51
|23
|Redemption
|Bear McCreary
|4:12
|24
|King of the Monsters
|Bear McCreary
|3:34
|25
|Ghidorah Theme
|Bear McCreary
|2:42
|26
|Mothra's Song
|Bear McCreary / Yuji Koseki
|2:10