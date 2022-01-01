|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Streets of Siam
|Paul Hertzog
|3:52
|2
|To the Hospital/We'll See
|Paul Hertzog
|1:16
|3
|Groceries
|Paul Hertzog
|1:48
|4
|Very Stupid
|Paul Hertzog
|0:46
|5
|Tai Chi
|Paul Hertzog
|2:56
|6
|First Kiss
|Paul Hertzog
|0:53
|7
|Stone City
|Paul Hertzog
|2:34
|8
|Second Stone
|Paul Hertzog
|0:53
|9
|Hospital
|Paul Hertzog
|2:22
|10
|Palm Tree
|Paul Hertzog
|0:30
|11
|Advanced Training
|Paul Hertzog
|1:48
|12
|Ancient Voices
|Paul Hertzog
|2:08
|13
|Mylee Is the Way
|Paul Hertzog
|1:32
|14
|Warriors
|Paul Hertzog
|0:45
|15
|Buddha's Eagle
|Paul Hertzog
|1:02
|16
|Kidnap
|Paul Hertzog
|1:02
|17
|You've Done It Beofre
|Paul Hertzog
|1:45
|18
|Downstairs
|Paul Hertzog
|0:55
|19
|Round One
|Paul Hertzog
|2:12
|20
|Round Two
|Paul Hertzog
|1:36
|21
|The Hook
|Paul Hertzog
|1:32
|22
|Round Three
|Paul Hertzog
|1:32
|23
|The Eagle Lands
|Paul Hertzog
|4:02
|24
|Never Surrender
|Paul Hertzog
|4:39
|25
|Fight for Love
|Paul Hertzog
|3:23
|26
|How Do You Keep Me Comin' Back
|Paul Hertzog
|3:35
|27
|Chack's Stew
|Paul Hertzog
|3:25
|28
|Roll With the Punches
|Paul Hertzog
|3:39
|29
|Feeling so Good Today
|Paul Hertzog
|4:13
|30
|The Eagle Lands Album Mix
|Paul Hertzog
|4:34
|31
|Love Is the Way Original End Title
|Paul Hertzog
|5:27