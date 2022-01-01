1 Streets of Siam Paul Hertzog 3:52

2 To the Hospital/We'll See Paul Hertzog 1:16

3 Groceries Paul Hertzog 1:48

4 Very Stupid Paul Hertzog 0:46

5 Tai Chi Paul Hertzog 2:56

6 First Kiss Paul Hertzog 0:53

7 Stone City Paul Hertzog 2:34

8 Second Stone Paul Hertzog 0:53

9 Hospital Paul Hertzog 2:22

10 Palm Tree Paul Hertzog 0:30

11 Advanced Training Paul Hertzog 1:48

12 Ancient Voices Paul Hertzog 2:08

13 Mylee Is the Way Paul Hertzog 1:32

14 Warriors Paul Hertzog 0:45

15 Buddha's Eagle Paul Hertzog 1:02

16 Kidnap Paul Hertzog 1:02

17 You've Done It Beofre Paul Hertzog 1:45

18 Downstairs Paul Hertzog 0:55

19 Round One Paul Hertzog 2:12

20 Round Two Paul Hertzog 1:36

21 The Hook Paul Hertzog 1:32

22 Round Three Paul Hertzog 1:32

23 The Eagle Lands Paul Hertzog 4:02

24 Never Surrender Paul Hertzog 4:39

25 Fight for Love Paul Hertzog 3:23

26 How Do You Keep Me Comin' Back Paul Hertzog 3:35

27 Chack's Stew Paul Hertzog 3:25

28 Roll With the Punches Paul Hertzog 3:39

29 Feeling so Good Today Paul Hertzog 4:13

30 The Eagle Lands Album Mix Paul Hertzog 4:34