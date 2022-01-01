Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Чужая страна» (2015)
Strangerland Чужая страна 2015 / Австралия
5.1
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.2
Музыка из фильма «Чужая страна» (2015)

Strangerland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Strangerland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Keefus Ciancia, Jen Cloher
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Strangerland Keefus Ciancia 2:40
2 Sense of Land Keefus Ciancia 1:25
3 Skatepark (Lily's Theme) Keefus Ciancia 2:17
4 Kamikaze Origami Jen Cloher 4:39
5 Tom's Parents Argue Keefus Ciancia 2:08
6 Dust Storm Approaches...Dust Settles Keefus Ciancia 2:30
7 Dust Storm Keefus Ciancia 2:17
8 Catherine Reads Diary Keefus Ciancia 3:56
9 Missing Persons Keefus Ciancia 0:43
10 The Serpent Keefus Ciancia 0:53
11 The Box...Matthew and Catherine Keefus Ciancia 3:11
12 Burtie Confesses...Sunrise Keefus Ciancia 1:13
13 Rae Reads Diary Keefus Ciancia 0:55
14 Take Me Back Out There Keefus Ciancia 0:50
15 Catherine and Rae Keefus Ciancia 2:44
16 Matthew Goes To Burtie's Keefus Ciancia 2:26
17 Matthew Sets Off Keefus Ciancia 1:45
18 Catherine Seduces Burtie Keefus Ciancia 4:45
19 You Did Nothing Keefus Ciancia 1:38
20 Accusing Catherine Keefus Ciancia 2:05
21 Curtain Keefus Ciancia 0:56
22 Rae Interviews Tom Keefus Ciancia 5:18
23 Touch In the Dark Keefus Ciancia 1:34
24 Showdown Keefus Ciancia 3:09
25 Burtie Prayer Keefus Ciancia 0:41
26 Alone Keefus Ciancia 1:05
27 Catherine Apologizes Keefus Ciancia 1:37
28 End Titles (Lily's Theme) Keefus Ciancia 3:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чужая страна» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чужая страна» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
