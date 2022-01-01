|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Strangerland
|Keefus Ciancia
|2:40
|2
|Sense of Land
|Keefus Ciancia
|1:25
|3
|Skatepark (Lily's Theme)
|Keefus Ciancia
|2:17
|4
|Kamikaze Origami
|Jen Cloher
|4:39
|5
|Tom's Parents Argue
|Keefus Ciancia
|2:08
|6
|Dust Storm Approaches...Dust Settles
|Keefus Ciancia
|2:30
|7
|Dust Storm
|Keefus Ciancia
|2:17
|8
|Catherine Reads Diary
|Keefus Ciancia
|3:56
|9
|Missing Persons
|Keefus Ciancia
|0:43
|10
|The Serpent
|Keefus Ciancia
|0:53
|11
|The Box...Matthew and Catherine
|Keefus Ciancia
|3:11
|12
|Burtie Confesses...Sunrise
|Keefus Ciancia
|1:13
|13
|Rae Reads Diary
|Keefus Ciancia
|0:55
|14
|Take Me Back Out There
|Keefus Ciancia
|0:50
|15
|Catherine and Rae
|Keefus Ciancia
|2:44
|16
|Matthew Goes To Burtie's
|Keefus Ciancia
|2:26
|17
|Matthew Sets Off
|Keefus Ciancia
|1:45
|18
|Catherine Seduces Burtie
|Keefus Ciancia
|4:45
|19
|You Did Nothing
|Keefus Ciancia
|1:38
|20
|Accusing Catherine
|Keefus Ciancia
|2:05
|21
|Curtain
|Keefus Ciancia
|0:56
|22
|Rae Interviews Tom
|Keefus Ciancia
|5:18
|23
|Touch In the Dark
|Keefus Ciancia
|1:34
|24
|Showdown
|Keefus Ciancia
|3:09
|25
|Burtie Prayer
|Keefus Ciancia
|0:41
|26
|Alone
|Keefus Ciancia
|1:05
|27
|Catherine Apologizes
|Keefus Ciancia
|1:37
|28
|End Titles (Lily's Theme)
|Keefus Ciancia
|3:52