|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Mrs Palfrey At the Claremont
|Stephen Barton
|4:09
|2
|The Hotel Room
|Stephen Barton
|0:59
|3
|Mrs Post
|Stephen Barton
|1:46
|4
|Telephone!
|Stephen Barton
|1:09
|5
|"Je Ne Sais Quoi..."
|Stephen Barton
|2:07
|6
|At the Park/Ludo's Mum
|Stephen Barton
|2:06
|7
|The Date With Mr Osborne
|Stephen Barton
|5:10
|8
|In Charge of Cheerfulness
|Stephen Barton
|1:13
|9
|Mrs Arbuthnot Faints
|Stephen Barton
|1:52
|10
|Beaulieu Castle
|Stephen Barton
|3:08
|11
|Autumn At the Claremont
|Stephen Barton
|2:31
|12
|My Wordsworth...
|Stephen Barton
|2:42
|13
|"I Had a Beautiful Dream"
|Stephen Barton
|2:18