Госпожа Палфрей в Клейрмонте Госпожа Палфрей в Клейрмонте
Киноафиша Фильмы Госпожа Палфрей в Клейрмонте Музыка из фильма «Госпожа Палфрей в Клейрмонте» (2005)
Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont Госпожа Палфрей в Клейрмонте 2005 / США / Великобритания
7.6 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Музыка из фильма «Госпожа Палфрей в Клейрмонте» (2005)

Mrs Palfrey At the Claremont (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Mrs Palfrey At the Claremont (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Stephen Barton
Mrs. Palfrey At the Claremont (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Mrs. Palfrey At the Claremont (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Stephen Barton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Mrs Palfrey At the Claremont Stephen Barton 4:09
2 The Hotel Room Stephen Barton 0:59
3 Mrs Post Stephen Barton 1:46
4 Telephone! Stephen Barton 1:09
5 "Je Ne Sais Quoi..." Stephen Barton 2:07
6 At the Park/Ludo's Mum Stephen Barton 2:06
7 The Date With Mr Osborne Stephen Barton 5:10
8 In Charge of Cheerfulness Stephen Barton 1:13
9 Mrs Arbuthnot Faints Stephen Barton 1:52
10 Beaulieu Castle Stephen Barton 3:08
11 Autumn At the Claremont Stephen Barton 2:31
12 My Wordsworth... Stephen Barton 2:42
13 "I Had a Beautiful Dream" Stephen Barton 2:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Госпожа Палфрей в Клейрмонте» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Госпожа Палфрей в Клейрмонте» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
