|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) [feat. Vic Schoen and His Orchestra] [Single Version]
|Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters / Oakley Haldeman
|3:02
|2
|Jingle Bell Rock (Single Version)
|Bobby Helms
|2:11
|3
|I Believe In Father Christmas
|Hudson Taylor / Сергей Прокофьев
|2:58
|4
|White Christmas (feat. Clyde McPhatter & Bill Pinkney)
|The Drifters / Irving Berlin
|2:40
|5
|Christmas Carols: Deck The Halls / Away In A Manager / I Saw Three Ships (Single Version)
|Bing Crosby / Billy Sherrill
|3:26
|6
|Straight Outta Compton
|N.W.A. / Dr. Dre
|4:02
|7
|I'm Coming Out
|Diana Ross / Nile Rodgers
|5:25
|8
|Merry Christmas Everyone
|Shakin' Stevens
|3:39
|9
|Christmas Wrapping
|The Saturdays / Chris Butler
|4:37
|10
|Tom Writes To Santa
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:38
|11
|Who's In The Shed
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:02
|12
|Battersea Dogs Home
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:49
|13
|Finding The Sleigh
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:42
|14
|Get Outta Me Face
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:00
|15
|I'm Santa
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:07
|16
|Arrival At The Tower
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:46
|17
|Harry Mitchell
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:53
|18
|Spaceman Story
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:42
|19
|Tunnel To Lapland
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:19
|20
|Meeting The Elves
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:49
|21
|Elf City
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:45
|22
|Operations Room
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:58
|23
|Ready For Take Off
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:49
|24
|Flying The Sleigh
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:03
|25
|Where's Santa
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:37
|26
|London Eye
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:45
|27
|Just Drive
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:15
|28
|Someone To Rely On
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:06
|29
|Santa Flies Off
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:13