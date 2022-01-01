Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Достать Санту Достать Санту
Киноафиша Фильмы Достать Санту Музыка из фильма «Достать Санту» (2014)
Get Santa Достать Санту 2014 / Великобритания / США
6.3 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Достать Санту» (2014)

Вся информация о фильме
Get Santa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Get Santa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 29 композиций. Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters, Bobby Helms, Hudson Taylor, The Drifters, Bing Crosby, N.W.A., Diana Ross, Shakin' Stevens, The Saturdays, Ilan Eshkeri
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) [feat. Vic Schoen and His Orchestra] [Single Version] Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters / Oakley Haldeman 3:02
2 Jingle Bell Rock (Single Version) Bobby Helms 2:11
3 I Believe In Father Christmas Hudson Taylor / Сергей Прокофьев 2:58
4 White Christmas (feat. Clyde McPhatter & Bill Pinkney) The Drifters / Irving Berlin 2:40
5 Christmas Carols: Deck The Halls / Away In A Manager / I Saw Three Ships (Single Version) Bing Crosby / Billy Sherrill 3:26
6 Straight Outta Compton N.W.A. / Dr. Dre 4:02
7 I'm Coming Out Diana Ross / Nile Rodgers 5:25
8 Merry Christmas Everyone Shakin' Stevens 3:39
9 Christmas Wrapping The Saturdays / Chris Butler 4:37
10 Tom Writes To Santa Ilan Eshkeri 1:38
11 Who's In The Shed Ilan Eshkeri 2:02
12 Battersea Dogs Home Ilan Eshkeri 1:49
13 Finding The Sleigh Ilan Eshkeri 1:42
14 Get Outta Me Face Ilan Eshkeri 1:00
15 I'm Santa Ilan Eshkeri 2:07
16 Arrival At The Tower Ilan Eshkeri 1:46
17 Harry Mitchell Ilan Eshkeri 1:53
18 Spaceman Story Ilan Eshkeri 2:42
19 Tunnel To Lapland Ilan Eshkeri 1:19
20 Meeting The Elves Ilan Eshkeri 2:49
21 Elf City Ilan Eshkeri 1:45
22 Operations Room Ilan Eshkeri 1:58
23 Ready For Take Off Ilan Eshkeri 2:49
24 Flying The Sleigh Ilan Eshkeri 2:03
25 Where's Santa Ilan Eshkeri 2:37
26 London Eye Ilan Eshkeri 2:45
27 Just Drive Ilan Eshkeri 2:15
28 Someone To Rely On Ilan Eshkeri 1:06
29 Santa Flies Off Ilan Eshkeri 1:13
Доступен список песен из фильма «Достать Санту» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Достать Санту» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Приложение киноафиши