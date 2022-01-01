Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Зверокрекеры
Animal Crackers Зверокрекеры 2017 / США / Испания / Корея
6.4 Оцените
18 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Музыка из мультфильма «Зверокрекеры» (2017)

Animal Crackers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Animal Crackers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Ian McKellen, Huey Lewis and the News, Fleur East, Chris McDougall, Leslie Austin, Dayan Kai, Connor Clark, Ian McKellen, Гилберт Готтфрид, Howard Jones, Queen, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Michael Bublé, Katie Herzig, Bear McCreary
1 Welcome (John Adair Version) Ian McKellen 2:09
2 While We're Young Huey Lewis and the News / John Pierce 3:41
3 Like That Fleur East / Ben Epstein 3:09
4 The Tractor Chris McDougall, Leslie Austin, Dayan Kai / Chris McDougall 2:39
5 Master of the Ring Connor Clark 2:51
6 Could've Been Mine Ian McKellen, Гилберт Готтфрид / Martin Olsen 2:10
7 We're in This Together Howard Jones 4:52
8 Don't Stop Me Now (2011 Remaster) Queen / Freddie Mercury 3:30
9 One of Those Days Toad the Wet Sprocket / Glen Phillips 2:42
10 Today (Is Yesterday's Tomorrow) Michael Bublé / Ross Golan 3:22
11 Lost and Found Katie Herzig / Not Documented 4:44
12 Animal Crackers Overture Bear McCreary 5:23
13 Papa Bear Bear McCreary 2:58
14 Showtime Bear McCreary 2:24
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Зверокрекеры» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Зверокрекеры» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
