|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Welcome (John Adair Version)
|Ian McKellen
|2:09
|2
|While We're Young
|Huey Lewis and the News / John Pierce
|3:41
|3
|Like That
|Fleur East / Ben Epstein
|3:09
|4
|The Tractor
|Chris McDougall, Leslie Austin, Dayan Kai / Chris McDougall
|2:39
|5
|Master of the Ring
|Connor Clark
|2:51
|6
|Could've Been Mine
|Ian McKellen, Гилберт Готтфрид / Martin Olsen
|2:10
|7
|We're in This Together
|Howard Jones
|4:52
|8
|Don't Stop Me Now (2011 Remaster)
|Queen / Freddie Mercury
|3:30
|9
|One of Those Days
|Toad the Wet Sprocket / Glen Phillips
|2:42
|10
|Today (Is Yesterday's Tomorrow)
|Michael Bublé / Ross Golan
|3:22
|11
|Lost and Found
|Katie Herzig / Not Documented
|4:44
|12
|Animal Crackers Overture
|Bear McCreary
|5:23
|13
|Papa Bear
|Bear McCreary
|2:58
|14
|Showtime
|Bear McCreary
|2:24