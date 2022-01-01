Оповещения от Киноафиши
Стив Джобс Стив Джобс
Музыка из фильма «Стив Джобс» (2015)
Steve Jobs Стив Джобс 2015 / США
6.7 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Стив Джобс» (2015)

Steve Jobs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Steve Jobs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Daniel Pemberton, The Libertines, Bob Dylan, The Maccabees
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Musicians Play Their Instruments... Daniel Pemberton 1:04
2 It's Not Working Daniel Pemberton 3:45
3 Child (Father) Daniel Pemberton 1:50
4 Jack It Up Daniel Pemberton 4:00
5 The Circus of Machines I (Overture) Daniel Pemberton 2:58
6 Russian Roulette Daniel Pemberton 1:47
7 Change the World Daniel Pemberton 5:10
8 The Skylab Plan Daniel Pemberton 5:01
9 Don't Look Back into the Sun The Libertines / Pete Doherty 3:02
10 ...I Play the Orchestra Daniel Pemberton 2:22
11 The Circus of Machines II (Allegro) Daniel Pemberton 4:30
12 Revenge Daniel Pemberton 9:39
13 Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35 Bob Dylan 4:38
14 It's an Abstract Daniel Pemberton 2:28
15 Life out of Balance Daniel Pemberton 4:06
16 I Wrote Ticket to Ride Daniel Pemberton 2:59
17 The Nature of People Daniel Pemberton 4:05
18 1998. The New Mac. Daniel Pemberton 2:10
19 Father (Child) Daniel Pemberton 3:28
20 Remember Daniel Pemberton 4:11
21 Grew up at Midnight The Maccabees / Orlando Weeks 4:00
22 Shelter from the Storm Bob Dylan 5:03
Доступен список песен из фильма «Стив Джобс» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Стив Джобс» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
