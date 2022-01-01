|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Holiday Road (Remastered)
|Lindsey Buckingham
|2:21
|2
|11th Dimension
|Julian Casablancas
|4:03
|3
|Summer Breeze
|Seals & Crofts
|3:25
|4
|Head Over Heels
|JD McPherson
|3:18
|5
|Rise
|The Feud / Стивен Грэм
|3:00
|6
|Happy Just to Be Alive
|Christopher Blue / Doug Davis
|2:55
|7
|Paranavigar
|Jarina De Marco / Josh Grant
|3:23
|8
|Class Historian
|BRONCHO / Ryan Lindsey
|3:33
|9
|Still Not a Player (feat. Joe)
|Big Punisher / Rodney Jerkins
|3:58
|10
|Without You
|Harry Nilsson / Tom Evans
|3:22
|11
|Holiday Road
|Matt Pond PA / Lindsey Buckingham
|3:38
|12
|Kiss from a Rose
|Эд Хелмс, Christina Applegate, Скайлер Джизондо, Steele Stebbins
|1:11
|13
|Holiday Road
|Zac Brown Band / Lindsey Buckingham
|2:22
|14
|Walley World Theme
|Марк Мазерсбо
|2:26