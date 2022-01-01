Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Vacation Каникулы 2015 / США
7.3 Оцените
24 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Каникулы» (2015)

Vacation (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Vacation (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Lindsey Buckingham, Julian Casablancas, Seals & Crofts, JD McPherson, The Feud, Christopher Blue, Jarina De Marco, BRONCHO, Big Punisher, Harry Nilsson, Matt Pond PA, Эд Хелмс, Christina Applegate, Скайлер Джизондо, Steele Stebbins, Zac Brown Band, Марк Мазерсбо
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Holiday Road (Remastered) Lindsey Buckingham 2:21
2 11th Dimension Julian Casablancas 4:03
3 Summer Breeze Seals & Crofts 3:25
4 Head Over Heels JD McPherson 3:18
5 Rise The Feud / Стивен Грэм 3:00
6 Happy Just to Be Alive Christopher Blue / Doug Davis 2:55
7 Paranavigar Jarina De Marco / Josh Grant 3:23
8 Class Historian BRONCHO / Ryan Lindsey 3:33
9 Still Not a Player (feat. Joe) Big Punisher / Rodney Jerkins 3:58
10 Without You Harry Nilsson / Tom Evans 3:22
11 Holiday Road Matt Pond PA / Lindsey Buckingham 3:38
12 Kiss from a Rose Эд Хелмс, Christina Applegate, Скайлер Джизондо, Steele Stebbins 1:11
13 Holiday Road Zac Brown Band / Lindsey Buckingham 2:22
14 Walley World Theme Марк Мазерсбо 2:26
Доступен список песен из фильма «Каникулы» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Каникулы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
