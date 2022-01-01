Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Век Адалин
The Age of Adaline Век Адалин 2015 / США
7.5
29 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Век Адалин» (2015)

The Age of Adaline (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Age of Adaline (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Роб Симонсен, Роб Симонсен, Faux Fix
The Age of Adaline (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Age of Adaline (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Bob Dylan, Little Joy, The Skyliners, The Antlers, Jefferson Airplane, Dexter Gordon, Sam & Dave, Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb and His Orchestra, Martin Gibson, Jeromy Allinger, Nancy McCallion, Stephen Lu
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Adaline Bowman Роб Симонсен 1:51
2 At Home Роб Симонсен 1:58
3 January 1st, 1908 Роб Симонсен 3:56
4 First Resurrection Роб Симонсен 2:25
5 No Scientific Explanation Роб Симонсен 1:11
6 Never Speak a Word of Her Fate Роб Симонсен 3:01
7 Ellis Brings Flowers Роб Симонсен 2:46
8 Sunken Ship Роб Симонсен 2:12
9 Another Death in the Life Роб Симонсен 2:28
10 Tired of Running Роб Симонсен 1:55
11 Adaline Apologizes Роб Симонсен 0:56
12 Constellations Роб Симонсен 2:10
13 William Recognizes Adaline Роб Симонсен 2:48
14 He Named the Comet Della Роб Симонсен 1:50
15 A Near Miss Роб Симонсен 2:55
16 The Scar Роб Симонсен 2:53
17 Twisted Around the Truth Роб Симонсен 3:28
18 No More Running Роб Симонсен 2:02
19 Second Resurrection Роб Симонсен 3:40
20 Coming Back to Life Роб Симонсен 1:31
21 Hospital Confessions Роб Симонсен 5:15
22 To a Future with an End Роб Симонсен 1:41
23 Start Again (feat. Elena Tonra) Роб Симонсен, Faux Fix 3:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Век Адалин» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Век Адалин» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
