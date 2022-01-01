|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Adaline Bowman
|Роб Симонсен
|1:51
|2
|At Home
|Роб Симонсен
|1:58
|3
|January 1st, 1908
|Роб Симонсен
|3:56
|4
|First Resurrection
|Роб Симонсен
|2:25
|5
|No Scientific Explanation
|Роб Симонсен
|1:11
|6
|Never Speak a Word of Her Fate
|Роб Симонсен
|3:01
|7
|Ellis Brings Flowers
|Роб Симонсен
|2:46
|8
|Sunken Ship
|Роб Симонсен
|2:12
|9
|Another Death in the Life
|Роб Симонсен
|2:28
|10
|Tired of Running
|Роб Симонсен
|1:55
|11
|Adaline Apologizes
|Роб Симонсен
|0:56
|12
|Constellations
|Роб Симонсен
|2:10
|13
|William Recognizes Adaline
|Роб Симонсен
|2:48
|14
|He Named the Comet Della
|Роб Симонсен
|1:50
|15
|A Near Miss
|Роб Симонсен
|2:55
|16
|The Scar
|Роб Симонсен
|2:53
|17
|Twisted Around the Truth
|Роб Симонсен
|3:28
|18
|No More Running
|Роб Симонсен
|2:02
|19
|Second Resurrection
|Роб Симонсен
|3:40
|20
|Coming Back to Life
|Роб Симонсен
|1:31
|21
|Hospital Confessions
|Роб Симонсен
|5:15
|22
|To a Future with an End
|Роб Симонсен
|1:41
|23
|Start Again (feat. Elena Tonra)
|Роб Симонсен, Faux Fix
|3:28